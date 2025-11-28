Seven Dials Playhouse Announces 2026 Spring Season EXTRAORDINARY STORIES

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Seven Dials Playhouse will present its 2026 Spring Season, titled EXTRAORDINARY STORIES, running from February 3 to March 29, 2026. The season will feature new works spanning comedy, drama, musical theatre, and speculative storytelling.

Programming will take place in both the main space, The House, and the studio space, The Pen, continuing the Playhouse’s commitment to artist-led development and contemporary work.

The House will present three productions across the season, with a fourth to be announced. BRAINSLUTS, running February 3–13, is a comedy by Dan Bishop charting five strangers participating in a clinical drug trial over five Sundays as personal pressures and confessions unfold. THE NIGHT Larry Kramer KISSED ME, running February 17–March 1, brings David Drake’s landmark solo play back to the stage under the direction of Adam Zane, exploring self-discovery, queer history, and the urgency of the AIDS crisis. THE MURMURATION OF STARLINGS, running March 3–14, is a speculative love story set against the shifting perceptions of a mind affected by dementia, blending myth, memory, and science fiction.

The Pen will host three shorter runs across February. OLIVIA MCLEOD – WORK IN PROGRESS, presented February 5, features new comedic material directed by Lou Wall. HUDSON HUGHES: AT YOUR SERVICE, presented February 6, is a comedy-horror involving a celebrity bishop presiding over a rural funeral with unexpected consequences. A STAN IS BORN, presented February 10–12, is a musical comedy by Alexis Sakellaris about pop divas, queer identity, and the escapist joy of fandom.

Additionally, leapday will present PEEKABOO, a recurring improv showcase hosted by David Elms, taking place on January 30, February 27, March 27, and April 24.

Schedule

BRAINSLUTS runs February 3–13 (Tuesday–Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a 5:30 p.m. performance on Sunday, February 8) in The House.

THE NIGHT Larry Kramer KISSED ME runs February 17–March 1 (Tuesday–Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m., Sunday at 5:30 p.m.) in The House.

THE MURMURATION OF STARLINGS runs March 3–14 (Tuesday–Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m.) in The House.

OLIVIA MCLEOD – WORK IN PROGRESS plays February 5 at 7:45 p.m. in The Pen.

HUDSON HUGHES: AT YOUR SERVICE plays February 6 at 7:45 p.m. in The Pen.

A STAN IS BORN plays February 10–12 at 7:45 p.m. in The Pen.

PEEKABOO will be presented January 30, February 27, March 27, and April 24 at 7:45 p.m. in The Pen.

Ticketing

The EXTRAORDINARY STORIES season will run February 3–March 29, 2026 at Seven Dials Playhouse, 1A Tower Street, London WC2H 9NP. Ticket information is available through the Seven Dials Playhouse website and box office.