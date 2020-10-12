Serendipity Presents a Preview of LET'S DANCE INTERNATIONAL FRONTIERS 2021

October 24th – 31st Serendipity is running a preview week of LIVE and ONLINE performances, and more!

SERENDIPITY produce the annual dance festival in Leicester, LET'S DANCE INTERNATIONAL FRONTIERS which puts diversity in dance front and centre and which is scheduled to take place in 2021 from April 29th to May 15th at various Leicester venues including the Curve.

October 24th - 31st Serendipity is running a preview week of LIVE performance and ONLINE performances, films, debates, and a book launch. LIVE performances will take place outdoors in Phoenix Square, Leicester and will be performed by dancer/choreographer Jean Abreu in a re-worked version of his critically acclaimed Solo For Two and Leicester-based trio Ana Paz, Helder Delgado, and Stephanie Freeman who will perform their new work Sombre.



This year's LDIF - which would have taken place in Leicester in May 2020 - was swiftly re-configured to go online as The Alternative LDIF just after lockdown in a ground-breaking programme of performance, film, discussion and masterclasses featuring a cast of world-renowned dance practitioners. Embracing new technology overnight, LDIF thrust itself confidently into the online spotlight and was, for the first time, able to grab the attention of a global audience.

