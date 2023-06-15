Secretary Of State For Culture Lucy Frazer Will Serve as Keynote Speaker at SOLT & UK Theatre's Theatre & Touring Summit

The theme of this year's Summit is 'Developing a thriving sector'.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre have announced the keynote speaker for their annual conference, the Theatre & Touring Summit, as Lucy Frazer, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. 

 

Lucy Frazer, Secretary of State for the DCMS, said, “Theatre grows the economy and enriches lives. It provides jobs, drives investment and is a symbol of this country's creativity across the world. 

 

“We have worked closely with the industry, providing support through the pandemic with the Cultural Recovery Fund and extending tax reliefs at the Spring Budget to support their continued success. 

 

"I look forward to meeting with and learning from industry leaders at the Theatre & Touring Summit so we can continue to work together to maximise the potential of theatre and develop a thriving sector" 

 

Hannah Essex, co-CEO of Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said, “We are delighted that the Secretary of State for Culture, Lucy Frazer MP, will be joining us at our annual summit to deliver the opening keynote. With the publication of the DCMS Creative Industries Sector Vision and the Government having identified the Creative Industries as a key sector for growth, there couldn't be a better time for the Secretary of State to meet with our members and hear the theatre sector's priorities.” 

 

The theme of this year's Summit is 'Developing a thriving sector', with topics addressing current industry priorities, including cost inflation, future audiences, funding models for R&D, skills shortages, leadership support, and audience behaviour. 

 

The Summit will take place at The Brewery, London on Monday 26 June with senior leadership from across the UK theatre sector in attendance. 

 

Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions to the Secretary of State via a link that will be distributed to ticket holders before the event. 



