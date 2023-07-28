Secret Cinema Kicks Off GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE at Birmingham NEC

Secret Cinema has welcomed VIPs and talent such as Jamelia, Joey Essex, AJ and Curtis Pritchard, Liberty Poole and Tink Reading, who joined thousands of fans at Birmingham’s NEC as Rydell High was brought to life with the opening of a brand new one-of-a-kind production, Grease: The Live Experience.

Grease is the word! Based on the 1978 Paramount Pictures film, audiences are invited to take a step back in time to Rydell High’s senior year in the summer of 1959 and experience first-hand the magic of one of the most iconic movie musicals of all time. This first-of-its-kind, unmissable experience and outdoor spectacle will transport the audience into the heart of Grease as they explore the world and find themselves captivated by the most quintessential of summer nights.

Tell me more, tell me more! Until 13 August, Secret Cinema will welcome fans to Birmingham’s NEC as they are transported into the world of Danny and Sandy, with the school fizzing with anticipation ahead of the American National Bandstand dance contest. As day turns to night, fans can sing and dance their hearts out to the classic film soundtrack, roam the corridors with the Pink Ladies, watch the T-Birds at work in the auto shop, or face off against the jocks on the sports field - capped off with an unforgettable enhanced screening of the much-loved musical film.

Secret Cinema presents Grease: The Live Experience is at Birmingham NEC until 13 August