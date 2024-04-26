Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Reveals Lineup For Autumn 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A season shows has been announced for autumn 2024 at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre. Learn more about the lineup here!

Sanctuary (30 September): When Alland, a young Iranian man, begs to be given sanctuary at a church in a northern town, it sparks a community to react in all the ways each member believes to be right. Some call for his protection. Others for his removal. But both sides take justice into their own hands… A brand-new musical from Red Ladder Theatre Company.

Shaparak Khorsandi: Scatterbrain (2 October): Having reassessed her life through the prism of an ADHD diagnosis in last year's funny and moving memoir, one of Britain's most beloved and most scatterbrained stand-ups lets you back into her mind (warning: it's cluttered in there). Among other things, this show is a love-letter to letter-writing, a trip back through her early years as a comic and woman-about-town, and a whirlwind tour of a chaotic, hilarious brain.

Roshni (10 October): From the Sonia Sabri Company, Roshni is an intimate crafting of dance and live music, inspired by the stories and experiences of everyday people. Deeply moving, wonderfully uplifting and gloriously entertaining.

Yorkshire Wolds Versatile Brass (12 October): A five-piece versatile brass ensemble, playing everything from classical and jazz to pop and rock. Members have played with some of the UK’s top brass bands and orchestras and all are established soloists in their own right. Individually, they've played all over the world and in some of the top venues in the UK, including over 20 Royal Albert Hall performances. A unique concert with top class music, entertainment and humour.

Dom Joly – The Conspiracy Tour (25 October): Dom Joly has been off travelling the globe again, looking into some of the strangest and weirdest conspiracy theories in existence. He's now embarking on a rather unique theatre tour, where he'll be providing a hilarious, fascinating, and slightly anarchic guide to the wacky world of conspiracies.

SealSkin (6 November): An old selkie tale of the sea. the selkies appear at full moon, peeling away their seal skin, dancing freely in the moonlight. One night a fisherman discovers their secret; betrayal and consequences follow. Exploring ideas of belonging, otherness and home, Sealskin combines Tmesis’ trademark playful and highly skilled physicality, puppetry, storytelling, projection and live original music from acoustic duo Me and Deboe.

The RETRO Rock Show (9 November): The greatest rock songs and power ballads, including songs by Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Def Leppard, Roxette, Berlin, Van Halen, Extreme, AC/DC, Whitesnake and more, featuring Kerry O’Dowd from BBC’s The Voice UK on lead vocals.

Perfect Pitch (13 to 16 November): John Godber’s latest sees Matt and Rose borrowing a caravan for a week on the Yorkshire coast. They're expecting four days of hill running and total de-stress, but with a Tribfest nearby, Grant and Steph’s pop-up tent is an unwelcome addition to their perfect pitch. The SJT is delighted to be hosting this revival – the original production was commissioned by Alan Ayckbourn and performed at the SJT in 1998.

Holly at Christmas (4 December): Buddy Holly and the Cricketers pay their annual visit to the SJT, with a show that’s now as traditional as mulled wine and mince pies. Holly’s hits, other contemporary classics and some Christmas crackers are all wrapped up in a fast, furious and funny feast of entertainment.

Raven (8 December): Raven are delighted to perform their ever-popular annual Christmas concert as a fundraiser for the SJT this year. The six-piece, multi-instrumental band will take you on a magical journey, performing traditional festive songs alongside their own original music.

Casting the Runes (12 December): Two stories by MR James performed by Robert Lloyd Parry. James wrote his ghost stories for friends in the years leading up to WWI, and they’ve lost none of their power to terrify and amuse. Nunkie Theatre Company returns with two more of his best – Casting the Runes and The Residence at Whitminster – in another thrilling one-man show.

Hammonds Band (5 January 2025): The ever-popular Hammonds Band returns to the SJT for a fabulous afternoon of the best of brass music. Under the direction of Morgan Griffiths, Hammonds Band is now one of the country’s finest brass bands, performing in venues across the world.

Tickets for the new visiting shows go on sale to members of the Circle, the SJT’s membership scheme, from 10am on Wednesday 1 May and on general sale from 10am on Wednesday 8 May. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.