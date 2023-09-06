Sandwich Arts Alliance Relocates To Sandwich Town Hall

Sandwich Arts Alliance (SAA), an artist-driven nonprofit supporting the region's arts and artists, relocated this week to its new headquarters, including an art gallery, classroom space, gift shop and bookstore at Sandwich Historic Town Hall's former town offices, at 130 Main Street, Sandwich.

The Alliance cultivates, supports, and presents visual, performing, and literary arts events and programs, serving the entire Cape Cod community year-round. Visit sandwichartsalliance.org for more information.

This spring, the Town of Sandwich approved a three-year lease opportunity for a portion of its building, geared to house a cultural organization in a vacated 2000 sq. ft. space. A request for proposals (RFP) was launched for interested applicants, requiring a detailed use plan proposal, feasibility assessment, and the applicants' lease requirements suitability. Sandwich Arts Alliance, encouraged by advisory board support, submitted an application, and was awarded the bid, signed by SAA President Katherine Aubin in July. SAA staff and volunteers facilitated the organization's late August move from its prior location during simultaneous renovations, optimizing the use of the space.

“This is a dream come true for many who have long desired to create a cultural center in the heart of Sandwich Village,” shares Aubin. “We've been looking for the perfect place for more than 18 months to grow all of our initiatives under one larger roof. Expanding our studio space allows us to better fulfill our mission, attract even more talented instructors, and to support our local artists' success in their creative endeavors.”

Sandwich Historic Town Hall is revered as the oldest continuously-operated seat of government in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, in service since 1834. The majority of the leased five rooms are being transformed to host SAA's popular arts and culture programs, educational classes, meetings, events, and a gallery to exhibit SAA member artwork. The former 396 sq. ft. town treasurer's office will serve as a reception area and gift shop, retailing books, artisan gifts and crafts, and the works of local artists. A loop-screen kiosk, the new addition to the space, showcases exhibit and event information, as well as historical town pictures and archival Sandwich-originated art images.

Aubin is excited to have SAA located in the heart of the Glass Town Cultural District, one of only two designated cultural districts on Cape Cod. Her priorities first include increasing collaboration with other cultural and municipal organizations who are invested in the intersection of historic preservation and vibrant community culture. “One huge benefit is being fully accessible to everyone, thanks in part to an elevator, constructed during the 2010 renovation of Sandwich Historic Town Hall.”

The Alliance maintains weekly business hours from 11 am to 4 pm, Tuesday through Saturday, occasionally opening for evening events and programs, and plans to expand its breadth of programming to fill its larger space during the next year.

Settled into its new headquarters, SAA's first fall events include its popular “PorchFest 2023,” a community-wide celebration, on Saturday, September 16, 1 to 4 pm, offering live unplugged music, from twenty local acts performing across ten porches throughout Sandwich Village. Multiple classes are offered this month, as well as the theatrical drama “Agnes of God,” featuring local actors Miranda Daniloff, Kelly Kean, and Janet Geist Moore, playing from October 13 through 22.

“We look forward to welcoming the public at a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting celebration on Friday, October 27, details to come, so save the date!” says Aubin.

For Sandwich Art Alliance membership, class, performance, and exhibit information, call 774-338-5201, email info@sandwichartsalliance.org, or visit sandwichartsalliance.org, where an online store is also available. Sandwich Arts Alliance is pleased to participate in Mass Cultural Council's Card to Culture program, expanding cultural access for financially challenged individuals and families. For the latest on Sandwich Arts Alliance, follow its social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram.

Founded in 2015, Sandwich Arts Alliance (SAA) is an artist-driven nonprofit organization supporting the arts and artists – serving as a platform for new works, cultivating the creative economy, and culturally enriching the Sandwich and greater Cape Cod communities.

Sandwich Arts Alliance is comprised of four groups that meet regularly: Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Literary Arts and Friends of the Arts. Membership is open to all artists and friends residing in Sandwich and beyond. As part of its mission, SAA collaborates with other nonprofit and community-based organizations to help promote a wide variety of cultural programming. SAA's goal is to identify and support all local artists through a resource database, providing greater exposure and opportunities for fellow artist networking.

