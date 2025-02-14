Sam Buttery Brings THE BAPTISM OF BUTTERY to Crazy Coqs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the 20th April, Sam Buttery will bring her debut solo show to the Crazy Coqs in London’s West End. For the first time, Sam will present The Baptism of Buttery- an evening of songs by artists including Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell and many more, alongside anecdotes and tales from Sam’s life and career to date. Join Sam as she “takes a seat at the alters of some of her biggest idols and inspirations, and ascends to the gay heavens”.

Speaking of the event, she said; “As a queer person, I feel like music (and especially that of the divas), has helped me through some more challenging times. These songs have truly allowed me to find my power. It’s an honour to channel Liza, Bette and Joni Mitchell as a way to purge any shame and bring about joy”

Sam has recently completed a successful run in the Sheffield Crucible’s production of Little Shop of Horrors, playing Audrey II. Prior to this, she starred in the Netflix hit KAOS, alongside a cast including Jeff Goldblum and Eddie Izzard.

