Sale Chamber Orchestra Concert to Include 'Ode to a Fallen Washing Machine'
Sale Chamber Orchestra will perform "Ode to a Fallen Washing Machine" at its next concert this month.
The concert will be on Saturday 19th March 2022 at 7:30pm at St Paul's Church, 15 Springfield Road, Sale, M33 7YA.
Programme:
Rautavaara Pelimannit [Fiddlers] Op. 1
Sibelius Romance Op. 42
Edgar Divver Ode to a Fallen Washing Machine
Martin Ellerby A Bridgewater Serenade
Interval
Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings
Learn more at http://www.salechamberorchestra.co.uk/.