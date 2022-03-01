Sale Chamber Orchestra Concert to Include 'Ode to a Fallen Washing Machine'

Sale Chamber Orchestra will perform "Ode to a Fallen Washing Machine" at its next concert this month.

The concert will be on Saturday 19th March 2022 at 7:30pm at St Paul's Church, 15 Springfield Road, Sale, M33 7YA.

Programme:

Rautavaara Pelimannit [Fiddlers] Op. 1

Sibelius Romance Op. 42

Edgar Divver Ode to a Fallen Washing Machine

Martin Ellerby A Bridgewater Serenade

Interval

Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings

Learn more at http://www.salechamberorchestra.co.uk/.