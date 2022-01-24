SYMPHONY OF US Comes to Coventry Cathedral Next Month

From the maker of the smash hit We've Got Each Other comes an epic and personal spectacle made by six people of Coventry, a local creative team and Orchestra of the Swan. As part of Coventry UK City of Culture, Symphony of Us will be performed live in Coventry Cathedral, supported by an original live composition from Ivor Novello Award-winning composer Daniel Fardon and played by the region's most established chamber orchestra.

These six proud Coventrians, either born in the city or who have made it their home, are each quietly changing the world. Primary school teacher and passionate LGBTQ+ advocate Duncan Brightside brings his experience as the Chair of Prism LGBTQ+, a network supporting children or young adults coming to terms with their sexuality. Meanwhile, Coventry City Football Club Fan and former Chair of the Sky Blue Trust Moz Baker tells his story of a football team displaced, and his want to just be 'an ordinary fan' in his home city.

Malaysian-born mother of six Nor Aziz is a keen gardener and considers herself a 'community pollinator', she finds strength from her garden and learns a lot about the world from it. Sam Collinge, a bereavement midwife with over 30 years experiences was the first person in her role in the local area and devised the process of support from scratch. Also passionate about supporting families through bereavement, Guyanese-born Spiritualist Minister Lynette Coulston is aged 88, a mother of nine and a retired teacher. The youngest participant is 21 year old Roze Navab who has been a 'Cov kid' ever since moving to Iran from Coventry aged 2. Roze was inspired by Coventry's Twin City history to build creative connections across the world.