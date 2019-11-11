SUSPICIOUSLY CHEAP COMEDY is Coming to the West End

Suspiciously Cheap Comedy hits the West End, featuring this year's Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Jordan Brookes!

Suspiciously Cheap Comedy is London's best mixed-bill comedy night, and in December it's coming to the West End for one night only in a charity spectacular for Shelter.

This month, Suspiciously Cheap celebrates its five year anniversary, of sell-out nights at Bethnal Green's Backyard Comedy Club. On December 15th, Suspiciously Cheap Comedy is moving up to the prestigious Ambassadors Theatre on the West End. And they're bringing their cheap prices with them.

Suspiciously Cheap Comedy is a mixed bill comedy night, run by sketch groups Gein's Family Giftshop and Goose, with Kiri Pritchard-McLean the resident MC. It's a new material night that books the best names in the country, for the best audience in the country, at the best prices. They have attracted some of the biggest names in comedy already, including Daniel Kitson, Greg Davies, Rose Matafeo, Milton Jones, Sara Pascoe, Joe Lycett, Nina Conti, Nish Kumar, Lolly Adefope, James Acaster, Josie Long, Bridget Christie and Josh Widdicombe.

Started in November 2014, the night has grown and grown, cultivating a mailing list and a devoted audience who regularly return to the gig. In fact, the night now sells a large portion of its tickets before the line up has even been announced, on the strength of its name alone. "We are basically the Glastonbury of comedy," says Kath Hughes. In recent years, Suspiciously Cheap has gone around the country, setting up regular nights in Salford, Leicester, Cambridge and Edinburgh. And on December 15th, it will all be crowned off by a night at the Ambassadors Theatre.

The tickets are a quarter of the normal West End prices, with Suspiciously Cheap Comedy bringing an affordable night out to the Ambassadors Theatre. "It's going to feel very special doing a West End show, but a bit naughty too. Like when your parents are away and you call a house party," says Kiri Pritchard-McLean, the night's double Chortle Award-winning MC. Kiri has appeared on Have I Got News For You twice, Frankie Boyle's New World Order three times, and her own Comedy Central special.

The first act announced is Jordan Brookes, this year's Edinburgh Comedy Award winner. Also on the bill will be Tarot, the sketch supergroup formed by Suspiciously Cheap's co-founders Gein's Family Giftshop and Goose. Tarot was the fifth best-reviewed comedy show at this year's Edinburgh Fringe (comedy.co.uk).

The rest of the line-up will be announced over time via the night's Twitter feed @suspiciouslycc, but it already promises to be the biggest night yet, with all profits going to Shelter. Expect the biggest names in stand-up, in an iconic West End theatre, for a fraction of the price of a normal West End show. This is one gig you really won't want to miss. Book early: last year's West End Charity Spectacular sold out.

Online: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/suspiciously-cheap-comedy-west-end-charity-spectacular/ambassadors-theatre/





