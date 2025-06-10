SUNSHINE ON LEITH Will Return to Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s production of Sunshine on Leith, Stephen Greenhorn’s much-loved musical featuring the songs from world-renowned Scottish band The Proclaimers, is set to return to the Theatre in the Hills this Summer from 25 July until 27 September.

Sunshine on Leith sees the return of service members Davy and Ally from war overseas, to be confronted by the relationships of civilian life, blind dates, and new responsibilities. As the pair embark on intertwining journeys of love, they begin to question what home really means to them as they each rediscover their sense of identity.

Set to the classic songs of the much-loved band The Proclaimers, including I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), Letter from America and of course the emotive Sunshine on Leith, this feel-good Scottish musical asks the question, would you walk 500 miles for love?

Sunshine on Leith was originally staged at Dundee Rep in 2007 before being transformed into the 2013 smash hit feature film adaptation starring Jane Horrocks and Peter Mullan.

Directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Associate Director Ben Occhipinti (The Brenda Line and Gypsy, Pitlochry Festival Theatre), the production‘s cast will feature Celeste Collier (Rishi Sunak’s Doing A Musical, Waterloo East Theatre and One Man, Two Guvnors, Devonshire Park Theatre) as Ensemble; Tyler Collins (Part of the Century, Oran Mor and the film Anna and the Apocalypse) as Ally; Chris Coxon (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and The Wizard of Oz, Watermill Theatre) as Ensemble; Stephanie Cremona (Cinderella and A Christmas Carol, Dundee Rep) as Ensemble and as cast; Caitlin Forbes (The Stamping Ground, Eden Court/Raw Material and A Christmas Carol, Dundee Rep) as Hazel; April Nerissa Hudson (A Christmas Carol and Alice in Wonderland, both Derby Theatre) as Yvonne; Leah Jamieson (Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of), West End and Tour) as Eilidh; Jerome Lincoln (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, National Theatre) as Ensemble; Keith Macpherson (A Streetcar Named Desire and Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Rab; Alyson Orr (Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Bend it Like Bertie, Pavillion Theatre, Glasgow) as Jean; David Rankine (The Fair Maid of the West, Royal Shakespeare Company and Kidnapped, National Theatre of Scotland) as ensemble; Alexander Service (Heathers, Soho Place, West End/UK Tour/The Other Palace, London) as Davy, Fiona Wood (Sunshine on Leith and Peter Pan and Wendy, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Liz and newcomer Louis Newman as featured ensemble. All other roles will be played by the cast.

Playwright Stephen Greenhorn added:

“I’m very excited to see Sunshine on Leith return to Pitlochry this summer. It has been a joy over the past few years to watch the show build such a great relationship with the theatre and with the fantastic audiences there. Each fresh incarnation feels a little different and seems to bring out different aspects of the show as casts and contexts change. With a mix of new and familiar faces I’m sure this cast will find its own particular take.

What remains a constant of course is Craig and Charlie Reid’s brilliant songs. The sharp lyrics, irresistible musical hooks and incredible emotional range are the bedrock of any production.

They are the engine that drives the story and deliver such a fantastic experience for the audience. It is still a thrill for me to sit in a packed house and feel them work their magic. I look forward to doing that again at Pitlochry Festival Theatre this year.”

Originally conceived in 2022 in partnership with Capital Theatres, Sunshine on Leith will run at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 25 July until 27 September.

