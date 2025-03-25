SUNNY AFTERNOON Will Embark on 2025/26 UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The multi Olivier Award-winning musical SUNNY AFTERNOON will return for a 2025/2026 UK tour opening at the Manchester Palace Theatre on 10 October 2025, where it will play until 18 October 2025. Tour schedule below with further dates and casting to be announced soon.

Ray Davies said, “In these times of political uncertainties, it is a relief to know that SUNNY AFTERNOON is on the horizon to lift our spirits”.

Producer Sonia Friedman said, “From the moment Ray Davies, Joe Penhall, Ed Hall, and I began developing this musical, I knew it was something extremely special, and it proved to be so as we opened to rave reviews and won many awards. Now, I’m thrilled that we’re bringing back our joyous, celebratory, Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical for a new UK tour. Ray Davies’ music and lyrics capture the poetry and poignancy of everyday life with honesty and wit, and The Kinks’ music, attitude and vibe shaped a generation. Their astonishing legacy continues to resonate, making SUNNY AFTERNOON as exhilarating and relevant today as ever. Whether you’re discovering it for the first time or experiencing it all over again, I can’t wait for audiences across the UK to see it — I’ve truly missed it.”

SUNNY AFTERNOON celebrates the raw energy, passion and timeless sound of one of Britain’s most iconic bands, THE KINKS. Charting the euphoric highs and agonising lows, it tells their story through an incredible back catalogue of chart-toppers, including “You Really Got Me,” “Lola,” and “All Day and All of the Night.”

SUNNY AFTERNOON was the recipient of four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music for Ray Davies.

Set against the backdrop of Britain on the cusp of the rebellious '60s, SUNNY AFTERNOON is an exhilarating and moving celebration of the music, life, and the band that changed it all.

Following a sell-out run at Hampstead Theatre, SUNNY AFTERNOON opened to critical acclaim at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End where it ran for two years ahead of its sensational sell-out tour of the UK and Ireland throughout 2016/17.

SUNNY AFTERNOON has music and lyrics by Ray Davies with a book by Joe Penhall and original story by Ray Davies. It is directed by Edward Hall and designed by Miriam Buether with choreography by Adam Cooper. Lighting design is by Rick Fisher with sound design by Matt McKenzie. Musical and vocal adaptations are by Ray Davies and Elliott Ware based on original Kinks’ recordings.

Tour Dates

10 – 18 October 2025

Manchester Palace Theatre

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

21 – 25 October 2025

Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

28 October – 1 November 2025

Glasgow King’s Theatre

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

4 – 8 November 2025

Sunderland Empire

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

11 – 15 November 2025

Grand Opera House, York

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

18 – 22 November 2025

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

25 – 29 November 2025

Wimbledon New Theatre

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

2 – 6 December 2025

Swansea Building Society Arena

Tickets

On Sale: 21 March 2025

17 December 2025 – 3 January 2026

Brighton Theatre Royal

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

15 – 31 January 2026

Alexandra Palace, London

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

3 – 7 February 2026

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

Tickets

On Sale: 7 April 2025

10 – 14 February 2026

Milton Keynes Theatre

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

17 – 21 February 2026

Nottingham Theatre Royal

Tickets

On Sale: 31 March 2025

24 – 28 February 2026

Leeds Grand Theatre

Tickets

On Sale: 4 April 2025

3 – 7 March 2026

Malvern Theatre

Tickets

On Sale: 4 April 2025

17 – 21 March 2026

Princess Theatre, Torquay

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

24 – 28 March 2026

New Theatre, Oxford

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

31 March – 4 April 2026

Richmond Theatre

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

7 – 11 April 2026

New Victoria Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

14 – 18 April 2026

Stockton Globe

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

21 – 25 April 2026

Curve, Leicester

Tickets

On Sale: Coming Soon

28 April – 2 May 2026

Blackpool Grand

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

5 – 9 May 2026

Edinburgh Playhouse

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

12 – 16 May 2026

Eden Court, Inverness

Tickets

On Sale: 4 April 2025

10 – 23 May 2026

Liverpool Empire

Tickets

On Sale: 28 March 2025

26 – 30 May 2026

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Tickets

On Sale: 4 April 2025

