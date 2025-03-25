SUNNY AFTERNOON Will Embark on 2025/26 UK Tour

Performances begin on 10 October 2025.
The multi Olivier Award-winning musical SUNNY AFTERNOON will return for a 2025/2026 UK tour opening at the Manchester Palace Theatre on 10 October 2025, where it will play until 18 October 2025. Tour schedule below with further dates and casting to be announced soon.
Ray Davies said, “In these times of political uncertainties, it is a relief to know that SUNNY AFTERNOON is on the horizon to lift our spirits”.
Producer Sonia Friedman said, “From the moment Ray Davies, Joe Penhall, Ed Hall, and I began developing this musical, I knew it was something extremely special, and it proved to be so as we opened to rave reviews and won many awards. Now, I’m thrilled that we’re bringing back our joyous, celebratory, Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical for a new UK tour. Ray Davies’ music and lyrics capture the poetry and poignancy of everyday life with honesty and wit, and The Kinks’ music, attitude and vibe shaped a generation. Their astonishing legacy continues to resonate, making SUNNY AFTERNOON as exhilarating and relevant today as ever. Whether you’re discovering it for the first time or experiencing it all over again, I can’t wait for audiences across the UK to see it — I’ve truly missed it.”
SUNNY AFTERNOON celebrates the raw energy, passion and timeless sound of one of Britain’s most iconic bands, THE KINKS. Charting the euphoric highs and agonising lows, it tells their story through an incredible back catalogue of chart-toppers, including “You Really Got Me,” “Lola,” and “All Day and All of the Night.”
SUNNY AFTERNOON was the recipient of four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music for Ray Davies.
Set against the backdrop of Britain on the cusp of the rebellious '60s, SUNNY AFTERNOON is an exhilarating and moving celebration of the music, life, and the band that changed it all.
Following a sell-out run at Hampstead Theatre, SUNNY AFTERNOON opened to critical acclaim at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End where it ran for two years ahead of its sensational sell-out tour of the UK and Ireland throughout 2016/17.
SUNNY AFTERNOON has music and lyrics by Ray Davies with a book by Joe Penhall and original story by Ray Davies. It is directed by Edward Hall and designed by Miriam Buether with choreography by Adam Cooper. Lighting design is by Rick Fisher with sound design by Matt McKenzie. Musical and vocal adaptations are by Ray Davies and Elliott Ware based on original Kinks’ recordings.
10 – 18 October 2025
Manchester Palace Theatre
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
21 – 25 October 2025
Birmingham Alexandra Theatre
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
28 October – 1 November 2025
Glasgow King’s Theatre
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
4 – 8 November 2025
Sunderland Empire
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
11 – 15 November 2025
Grand Opera House, York
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
18 – 22 November 2025
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
25 – 29 November 2025
Wimbledon New Theatre
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
2 – 6 December 2025
Swansea Building Society Arena
Tickets
On Sale: 21 March 2025
17 December 2025 – 3 January 2026
Brighton Theatre Royal
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
15 – 31 January 2026
Alexandra Palace, London
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
3 – 7 February 2026
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
Tickets
On Sale: 7 April 2025
10 – 14 February 2026
Milton Keynes Theatre
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
17 – 21 February 2026
Nottingham Theatre Royal
Tickets
On Sale: 31 March 2025
24 – 28 February 2026
Leeds Grand Theatre
Tickets
On Sale: 4 April 2025
3 – 7 March 2026
Malvern Theatre
Tickets
On Sale: 4 April 2025
17 – 21 March 2026
Princess Theatre, Torquay
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
24 – 28 March 2026
New Theatre, Oxford
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
31 March – 4 April 2026
Richmond Theatre
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
7 – 11 April 2026
New Victoria Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
14 – 18 April 2026
Stockton Globe
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
21 – 25 April 2026
Curve, Leicester
Tickets
On Sale: Coming Soon
28 April – 2 May 2026
Blackpool Grand
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
5 – 9 May 2026
Edinburgh Playhouse
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
12 – 16 May 2026
Eden Court, Inverness
Tickets
On Sale: 4 April 2025
10 – 23 May 2026
Liverpool Empire
Tickets
On Sale: 28 March 2025
26 – 30 May 2026
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
Tickets
On Sale: 4 April 2025
