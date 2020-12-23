STICK MAN at Rose Theatre Kingston is Now Available To Stream at Home

Freckle Productions' hit stage adaptation of Stick Man will be available to stream for the first time this Christmas. Filmed at the final performance at the Rose Theatre Kingston last week, just hours before London moved into Tier 3 and the production was forced to close, this made-for-TV version of the show will be available for a limited period until Sunday 3 January.

The Stick Man stream is available to book for a 24-hour viewing period on a chosen date. The stream costs £20, with donations above this amount gratefully received to help support the livelihoods of everyone who was working on the production before it closed.

To Book: https://www.rosetheatre.org/whats-on/stick-man--stream

This delightful adaptation from Freckle Productions, the team behind Zog, Tiddler and other Terrific Tales, and Tabby McTat features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.

Stick Man is adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson, the multi award-winning author of some of the world's best loved children's books, most notably the modern classic The Gruffalo which has sold over 14 million copies worldwide. Julia is best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, which have sold millions of copies and have been translated into over 80 languages.

Stick Man is a perennial bestseller and has been translated into 23 languages. In 2015, Magic Light Pictures premiered the animated film of Stick Man with an all-star cast including Martin Freeman, Jennifer Saunders and Hugh Bonneville. The film was the 4th most-viewed 2015 Christmas Day TV programme in the UK, and the book went to number one in the children's chart. In 2018 Stick Man celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Stick Man is directed by Sally Cookson (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre) with Associate Director Mark Kane, design by Katie Sykes (Jane Eyre, National Theatre), lighting by Elanor Higgins (Private Peaceful, UK Tours) and music by Benji Bower (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre). The cast features Jamie Coles as Stick Man, Georgina Duncan as Stick Lady Love and Euan Wilson as Actor-Musician.