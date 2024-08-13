SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Will Be Performed Live in Concert at Eventim Apollo This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the rapturous reception of the London world premiere of Spider-Man️: Across the Spider-Verse in concert, fans can look forward to a special show at the London Eventim Apollo on Sunday 8th December at 3pm. The London concert follows dates this September (3rd - 8th) taking place in Manchester Glasgow, Birmingham, Bath and Sheffield.

The show will see the film presented on a huge HD screen, accompanied by a range of musicians and instrumentalists performing music from the film's score and soundtrack live to picture. This will include a full orchestra, a scratch DJ on turntables, percussion and electronic instruments.

‘There is nothing quite like seeing a movie with a live orchestra, especially for a film that mixes the urban and the orchestral so seamlessly. One of the most fun experiences I've had in a long time.'

The score for the film was created by Emmy-winning and Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated composer, Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as Ferrari, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys and Steve Jobs. The album for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has now been streamed 200 million times worldwide, racking up over 11 million UK streams and 75 million in the US.

Pemberton took influence for both Spider-Verse film scores from growing up amid the London rave scene in the 90s, where he regularly immersed himself in ambient and techno nights. Daniel also drew inspiration from the scratch DJ's at The Blue Note Club in East London, where he first witnessed scratching vinyl being used in an artistic form.

This, coupled with heavy-drumming and punk guitars, gives the soundtrack its unique sound, fusing genres to make something bold and unparalleled which will be brought to life in an exhilarating style in these live concerts.

Miguel O'Hara also known as Spider-Man 2099 in Across the Spider-Verse became a viral TikTok sensation, as the sound behind the ‘Canon Event' trend. The sound reached #1 on the TikTok Viral Chart just two weeks after release and entered TikTok's US Hot 50 Chart a week later. Videos using the sound on TikTok have amassed over 9 billion views to date – an average of 33 million views per day. The track has been streamed almost 50 million times worldwide.

On bringing the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to an in concert setting, Pemberton says:

“Across The Spider-Verse is probably the most exciting, ground breaking and impactful score I've written. I've always believed that there should be no barriers to music, but it's rare to get the opportunity that you get within the Spider-Verse - where else could you have powerful orchestral themes side by side with punk drum solos, virtuoso record scratching next to twisted electronics, off-kilter whistling next to hip-hop beats?

Watching the film with the live band performing in a huge room of people is one of the most thrilling ways to experience it and it's a huge honour to know that audiences are going to get a show that delivers a unique emotional hit they will hopefully remember for a long, long time after.”

The film's soundtrack was curated by Metro Boomin, and features the likes of Future, Nas, Swae Lee, James Blake, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse's very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask – it's how you wear it that makes you a hero.

Sony Pictures Animation/Columbia Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. It was written by Phil Lord & Chris Miller & David Callaham, based on the MARVEL COMICS. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg served as producers with Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood and Brian Michael Bendis serving as executive producers. The film features the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, with Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a critically acclaimed and box office smash hit, grossing $690.9 million worldwide, making it Sony Pictures Animation's highest-grossing film of all-time. The film was named among AFI Awards 2023 top 10 best films of the year, winner of the Critics Choice Award, Hollywood Critics Association Astra Award and National Board of Review Honor for Best Animated Film, winner of seven Annie Awards including Best Feature, winner of the Producers Guild Awards and was nominated for multiple others including the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is available to buy & watch at home from your favourite digital platform.

Tour dates:

3rd September

Manchester Bridgewater Hall

4th September

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

6th September

Birmingham Symphony Hall

7th September

Bath Forum

8th September

Sheffield City Hall

8th December

London Eventim Apollo *Newest date announced*

