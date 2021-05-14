SOMETHING ABOUT SIMON Announces Summer Tour Dates

A captivating celebration of the life and music of legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon will return to the British stage this summer for a series of UK tour dates including the prestigious Brighton Fringe.

Something About Simon - The Paul Simon Story will enjoy a week-long run at The Warren: The Oil Shed, opening on Monday 7 June, as part of the 2021 Brighton Fringe programme.

The UK tour will then continue with dates in Altrincham, Winchester and at Theatr Clwyd in North Wales.

Something About Simon is the brainchild of Liverpool singer-songwriter Gary Edward Jones, who created the show along with Bill Elms and Jon Fellowes. It has won praise on both sides of the Atlantic since it was first premiered at the Epstein Theatre in Liverpool in Autumn 2018, when it received five-star rave reviews and audience acclaim.

The show went on to triumph at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe and as a result it was chosen to enjoy a residency at the Fringe Encore Series at SoHo Playhouse in New York City where it played six sell-out performances.

And last September Gary found himself homeward bound when he brought the sounds of Simon back to Liverpool with an appearance at the inaugural Liverpool Theatre Festival at the city's landmark St Luke's Bombed Out Church.

This new Summer 2021 tour will start at Brighton Fringe from Monday 7 June to Sunday 13 June before it visits Altrincham Garrick Playhouse on Tuesday 6 July, Theatre Royal Winchester on Saturday 10 July and Theatr Clwyd on Sunday 11 July.

Gary, who bears a strong resemblance to Paul Simon, has spent countless hours researching the musical legend and studying his lyrics, music and life to gain a real insight into the man behind the music. He tells the unique story of one of his idols, combining visuals, stage design, storytelling and, of course, that iconic music and incredible songs.

Weaving together songs and stories that cross the Atlantic from New Jersey to the North West of England, Gary traces the sometimes-poignant moments in Paul Simon's life and career that occasionally mirror his own - all delivered with his warm and infectious Liverpudlian charm and charisma.

The many music highlights encompass classic ballads like America, The Sound of Silence, Kathy's Song and Bridge Over Troubled Waters and more upbeat numbers including Me And Julio, 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover and Wristband.

Something About Simon is brought to audiences by producers Bill Elms, Jon Fellowes and Gary Edward Jones of Something About Productions, with artistic direction by Gareth Tudor Price.

Gary Edward Jones said: "There's nothing quite like the thrill of live performance, so I can't wait to get back on the stage and share Paul Simon's incredible life story and musical genius once again.

"Being part of this year's Brighton Fringe is fantastic, and I'm really looking forward to performing these great, timeless songs and revealing the tales behind them for audiences both there and across the UK. It's a real privilege and honour to have that opportunity."

Paul Simon is a name that has cemented itself into the "hearts and bones" of audiences all over the world, resulting in a phenomenal career that has spanned more than seven decades. He began his career as one half of globally successful duo Simon and Garfunkel. He has gone on to enjoy an incredible solo career, which includes 13 multi-million selling albums and 16 Grammys among countless other awards and accolades.

Something About Simon is not a tribute show as we know it. It is one musician authentically honouring the music of another, utilising all the tools at his disposal.

Tour Dates:

BRIGHTON FRINGE

The Warren: The Oil Shed, Victoria Gardens, Brighton BN1 1UB

Monday 7 June-Sunday 13 June 2021

https://www.brightonfringe.org/whats-on/something-about-simon-the-paul-simon-story-136653/

ALTRINCHAM

Garrick Playhouse, Barrington Road, Altrincham WA14 1HZ

Tuesday 6 July 2021

https://www.altrinchamgarrick.co.uk/shows/paulsimon/

WINCHESTER

Theatre Royal, 21-23 Jewry Street, Winchester SO23 8SB

Saturday 10 July 2021

https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/whats-on/something-about-simon

CLWYD, NORTH WALES

Theatr Clwyd, Raikes Lane, Mold CH7 1YA

Sunday 11 July 2021

https://www.theatrclwyd.com/event/something-about-simon-the-paul-simon-story-2