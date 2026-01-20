SOMETHING ABOUT GEORGE Spring Tour Dates Revealed

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A celebration of the life and talent of music legend George Harrison will entertain music fans at nine brilliant venues this spring. Something About George – The George Harrison Story is embarking on the second leg of an extensive tour of Britain and Ireland next month after enjoying huge praise and sell-out audiences on 20 dates last autumn.

The production comes from the same team behind Something About Lennon, which salutes the talent of the late Liverpool icon and fellow Beatle, and Something About Simon which showcases the music of singer-songwriting genius Paul Simon.

The spring leg of the tour will open at the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton on 1 February before heading to King's Hall in Ilkley on 5 February, Lichfield's Garrick Theatre on 11 February and the Swan Theatre in Worcester on 15 February.

The tour then continues with dates at the Darlington Hippodrome on 18 February, Liverpool's Epstein Theatre on 21 February, the Empire Theatre Blackburn on 26 February, Albany Theatre in Coventry on 28 February and concludes at Lincoln's New Theatre Royal on 1 March.

Something About George was premiered to acclaim at the Liverpool Theatre Festival in 2021 before winning accolades on its inaugural tour and at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe. It has continued to captivate audiences across the country, including as part of a sell-out show marking the 80th anniversary of Harrison's birth, and more recently in an extensive nationwide tour in spring 2024.

West End performer and musician Daniel Taylor returns to front the production and to recount the fascinating story of the man dubbed “the quiet Beatle” along with performing his best-known, best-loved hits from across his solo career.

Daniel Taylor trained at Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London and is an actor, producer and director. He has played John Lennon in the award-winning Lennon Through a Glass Onion and is also known from his many years in Blood Brothers, along with The Very Best of Tommy Cooper, Twopence to Cross The Mersey and By The Waters Of Liverpool. He also played Peter Quince in A Midsummer Night's Dream in New York's Central Park. Earlier this year he led the tour of Something About Lennon – the John Lennon Story.

Daniel is joined on stage by a very talented band of musicians led my Musical Director Joe Smithson.

Featuring beautiful songs like My Sweet Lord, Something, Got My Mind Set on You and Handle With Care, the production showcases Harrison's incredible solo material and music from rock ‘n' roll's greatest supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys which was made up of Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty.

And, of course, any show celebrating one of the Fab Four must include a few classics from The Beatles. From heartbreak to hedonism and songwriting to success, Something About George celebrates a life that was certainly anything but quiet.

Something About George is written by Jon Fellowes and brought to audiences by producers Bill Elms, Fellowes and Gary Edward Jones of Something About Productions.

Co-producer Bill Elms says: “We had an amazing reaction from audiences when we opened this latest tour of Britain and Ireland last autumn, including two sold out shows in George Harrison's birthplace Liverpool. So, I'm absolutely delighted the production is going back out of the road to kick off 2026 with an unmissable series of dates up and down the country.

“Despite it now being almost a quarter of a century since the world lost George Harrison, he continues to live on through his wonderful music, and Something Like George celebrates both the man and the legacy he left behind. It's a very moving tribute, with one musician authentically telling the story and honouring the music of another.”

Tour Dates

FLORAL PAVILION

Marine Promenade, New Brighton, CH45 2JS

1 February 2026

https://www.floralpavilion.com/

KING'S HALL

Station Road, Ilkley, LS29 8HB

5 February 2026

https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/kings-hall-winter-garden

GARRICK THEATRE

Castle Dyke, Lichfield, WS13 6HR

11 February 2026

https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com/

SWAN THEATRE

The Moors, Worcester, WR1 3ED

15 February 2026

https://worcestertheatres.co.uk/

DARLINGTON HIPPODROME

Park Gate, Darlington, DL1 1RR

18 February 2026

https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/

EPSTEIN THEATRE

85 Hanover Street, Liverpool, L1 3DZ

21 February 2026

https://www.epsteintheatre.com/

EMPIRE THEATRE

Aqueduct Road, Blackburn, BB2 4HT

26 February 2026

https://blackburnempire.com/

ALBANY THEATRE

Albany Road, Coventry, CV5 6JQ

28 February 2026

https://www.albanytheatre.co.uk/

NEW THEATRE ROYAL

Clasketgate, Lincoln, LN2 1JJ

1 March 2026