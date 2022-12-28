Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SNOW WHITE is Coming to the Malthouse Theatre in 2023

Snow White will play at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury from Wednesday 13 December 2023 until Monday 1 January 2024.

Dec. 28, 2022  
Festive family entertainment returns to the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury next Christmas with the fairest pantomime of all, 'Snow White', following this year's record-breaking production of 'Cinderella'.

Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side-splitting comedy, catchy songs and dazzling special effects, the production will reunite the creative team behind this years production with direction and choreography by Jay Gardner Hodges, lighting design by Seb Blaber and sound design by Phil Wilson with the full creative team and casting to be announced at a later date.

Snow White will play at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury from Wednesday 13 December 2023 until Monday 1 January 2024 with press night on Friday 15 December 2023 at 7.30pm, with tickets on sale now from the online box office at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk.




BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in January Photo
BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in January
Milton Keynes Theatre welcomes brand-new stage adaptation of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel to the city 24 - 28 Jan 2023. Hayley Mills (Pollyanna, The Parent Trap, Whistle Down the Wind) Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar, BBC 1's Just Good Friends, Eastenders and Rula Lenska, (ITV's Rock Follies, Coronation Street, Channel 4's Celebrity Big Brother will star in this feel-good tale of love, adventure, and starting-over. 
Matthew Bournes SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in January Photo
Matthew Bourne's SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in January
Milton Keynes Theatre welcomes the return of Matthew Bourne with New Adventures 10th anniversary production of gothic romance, SLEEPING BEAUTY. 17 Jan - 21 Jan 2023.
Darlington Hippodrome Pantomime Cast Launch New Pirate Playground in Support of Family Hel Photo
Darlington Hippodrome Pantomime Cast Launch New Pirate Playground in Support of Family Help
Cast members of Darlington Hippodrome’s smash hit production The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan helped launch a new pirate themed playground in support of Family Help in Darlington.
Darlington Hippodromes Hippo Lounge to Offer Free Warm Welcoming Space For All This Winter Photo
Darlington Hippodrome's Hippo Lounge to Offer Free Warm Welcoming Space For All This Winter
Darlington Hippodrome’s Hippo Lounge will offer free tea, coffee and biscuits between 10am and mid-day every Monday and Tuesday this winter to provide a free, safe, warm, and welcoming space for all.

December 23, 2022

December 22, 2022

December 22, 2022

December 22, 2022

December 21, 2022

