SNOW WHITE is Coming to the Malthouse Theatre in 2023

Festive family entertainment returns to the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury next Christmas with the fairest pantomime of all, 'Snow White', following this year's record-breaking production of 'Cinderella'.

Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side-splitting comedy, catchy songs and dazzling special effects, the production will reunite the creative team behind this years production with direction and choreography by Jay Gardner Hodges, lighting design by Seb Blaber and sound design by Phil Wilson with the full creative team and casting to be announced at a later date.

Snow White will play at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury from Wednesday 13 December 2023 until Monday 1 January 2024 with press night on Friday 15 December 2023 at 7.30pm, with tickets on sale now from the online box office at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk.