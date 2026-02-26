SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS Panto Comes to St Helens Theatre Royal

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Regal Entertainments Ltd will present Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the theatre from Saturday 28 March to Sunday 12 April. Tickets are on sale now priced from £20.

Chantelle Morgan appears in the title role in the wickedly good pantomime. She will be joined by St Helens' favourites Lewis Devine as Muddles, Shania Pain as the Wicked Queen and Richard Aucott as Nurse Nelly, along with Luke Beatens who makes his Theatre Royal debut as the Prince.

The irrepressible Tim Lucas will appear digitally as the Magic Mirror – thanks to amazing state-of-the-art audio-visual technology.

And the production, packed with laughs, sparkle and pure panto magic, will also feature a superb supporting company of stars of the future from Nazene Danielle's School of Dance – Dance Dynamix.

Amazing canine performers Doggie Delights will also return after charming audiences in previous shows including Snow White in 2024.

When the Magic Mirror declares Snow White the most beautiful woman in all the land, the Wicked Queen orders a dramatic end to the young princess's life. Happily, luck is on Snow White's side as she escapes into the deep dark forbidden forest and finds shelter in a strange cottage which is the home of some unusual characters.

But the jealous Queen will not stop until Snow White is vanquished forever and, taking things into her own hands, a poisoned red apple is all she needs to ensure she regains the title of ‘fairest of them all'.

Meanwhile Prince Fredrick is looking for his perfect bride. And with the help of Muddles and Nurse Nelly, true love is sure to win the day.

Chantelle Morgan returns to the role of Snow White which she first played to acclaim two years ago after beating 150 other hopefuls in open auditions at the theatre. Since then, she has become a firm favourite with St Helens audiences, having also appeared as Alice Fitzwarren in Dick Whittington, Fairy Rose in Beauty and the Beast, and Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.

Chantelle trained in Musical Theatre at The Urdang and Emil Dale Academy and has been very fortunate to share the stage with some very well-known artists including Welsh star Luke Evans on BBC's Luke Evans Show Time. Other credits include Jill in Jack and the Beanstalk (2023), Maid Marion in Robin Hood (2022), Cinderella (2021), Kylar in Bring It On: The Musical (2021), Sister Mary Roberts in Sister Act (2018), and performing alongside Gareth Malone at the opening of Soho House.

The hilarious Lewis Devine is Muddles. Lewis most recently appeared at St Helens as Simple Simon in Jack and the Beanstalk and Idle Jack in Dick Whittington. His other roles for Regal Entertainments include Silly Billy in Goldilocks and the Three Bears, French Frank in Beauty and the Beast, Wishee Washee in Aladdin, Chester the Jester in Sleeping Beauty and Buttons in Cinderella.

Coming from a talented performing family, Lewis won the first ever Kids Stars in Their Eyes as Donny Osmond and is part of a comedy show band called Schooner with his father Terry. Away from the stage, he runs The Devine Theatre Company to develop Merseyside youngsters in the entertainment industry.

Shania Pain is the Wicked Queen. Shania has taken the cabaret scene by storm over the last eight years, performing at prestigious venues around the country and touring with Drag Race superstars such as Detox, Bianca Del Rio and the late The Vivienne. Shania headlined Manchester Pride in front of 11,000 people and enjoyed a stint in the West End appearing in Drag Queens of Pop at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Panto credits include one of the Ugly Sisters in Cinderella for Regal Entertainments at the Epstein Theatre last Christmas, Nurse Nightly in Snow White, Mrs Potter in Beauty and the Beast and Botoxia Hardup in Cinderella.

Luke Beatens appears as Prince Fredrick. Singer and actor Luke trained in musical theatre and performance at Masters Performing Arts. His theatre credits include Dick Whittington at Tameside Theatre and the South Holland Centre, Aladdin at the Albert Halls and Walk Like a Man (UK tour). Meanwhile internationally he has worked as a lead vocalist for P&O Cruises Australia and appeared as Sonny in Grease for Royal Caribbean International.

Nurse Nelly is played by Richard Aucott who also returns to the Theatre Royal after appearing recently as Dame Dolly Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk. His other credits for Regal Entertainments include Felicity Fitzwarren in Dick Whittington, Widow Twankey in Aladdin, Dame Gertie in Goldilocks, Potty Polly in Beauty and the Beast and Ugly Sister Borisina in Cinderella.

Richard first set foot on stage aged 13 as the back end of a pantomime horse in Toad of Toad Hall. Starting at the bottom he made his way up the ladder until at 18 he played his first Dame. Since then, he has appeared in almost 30 pantos up and down the country, mostly as the Dame. He also makes most of his own stage costumes. His other theatre credits include Malvolio in Twelfth Night, Mr Woodhouse/Mr Elton in Emma, and Alan Bennett in The Lady in the Van as well as roles in The Importance of Being Earnest, Much Ado About Nothing and The Herbal Bed.

And Tim Lucas returns to the Theatre Royal, this time in digital form as the Magic Mirror. Liverpool Theatre School trained singer and actor Tim last appeared on stage at St Helens at Christmas when he was a dastardly King Rat. His other work for Regal Entertainments includes Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and Jack and the Beanstalk. His performance as baddie Baron von Vippermall in Goldilocks and the Three Bears for Regal Entertainments at the Epstein Theatre saw him shortlisted for a National Panto Award.

Further theatre credits include Sammy in the UK tour of Blood Brothers, Legally Blonde, Cilla the Musical, Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Shakespeare North Playhouse's Love's Labour's Lost (more or less).

Regal Entertainments Ltd has been bringing top quality and star-studded productions to the North-West for more than 20 years. It is run by the theatrical powerhouse mother and daughter duo of Jane Joseph and Chantelle Joseph who produce top quality drama, comedy and panto productions which continue to break box office records.

It produces four pantomimes at St Helens – at Easter, Christmas and in the February and October half term holidays, with tens of thousands of theatregoers enjoying the fantastic family-friendly fun each year.

Panto director and St Helens Theatre Manager Chantelle Joseph says: “I'm thrilled to bring Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs back to the Theatre Royal for Easter. It was a massive hit with our young theatregoers and their families when we last staged the panto, enjoying a record-breaking run, and I'm absolutely delighted Chantelle is returning to once again play the role which first introduced her to St Helens audiences.

“With a fabulous cast of talented performers, enchanting sets and costumes and an amazing soundtrack of songs to sing along to, I can guarantee everyone an egg-cellent Easter treat.”