SLEEPING BEAUTY and SWAN LAKE Comes to Sheffield City Hall

Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake have been announced for performances at Sheffield City Hall in October. Both will be performed on Sunday 24 October, with Sleeping Beauty at 14:30 and Swan Lake at 19:30.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/events/all.

Swan Lake

Russian State Ballet and Opera House returns to Sheffield City Hall on Sunday 24 October 2021 to present the timeless ballet of Swan Lake with a vibrant and enchanting full touring ballet production featuring live Orchestra with over 30 musicians.

With its instantly recognizable music and a timeless story of good versus evil, Swan Lake is the greatest of romantic ballets, featuring an evocative score from the prolific composer Tchaikovsky.

Swan Lake is a Russian classic, replete with haunting music and exquisite dance. This ballet has captured the imagination of many generations. Its fairy-tale mystery and romance continues to fascinate audiences worldwide.

Swan Lake is a tale of two young women, Odette and Odile, who resemble each other so closely one can easily be mistaken for the other.

It is the compelling legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse.

Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting. When one of the swans turns into a beautiful young woman he is instantly captivated − will his love prove strong enough to break the evil spell that she is under?

The twinned roles of the pure White Swan and the scheming, duplicitous BLACK SWAN tests the full range of a ballerina's powers, particularly in the two great pas de deux.

Other much-loved highlights include the charming Dance of the Little Swans, performed by a moonlit lake, as well as sweeping ballroom waltzes in the splendour of the Royal Palace.

Swan Lake has become one of the most loved of all ballets.

Sleeping Beauty

Every child's favourite fairy-tale, Sleeping Beauty is the classic story of love and innocence, mystery and magic set to Tchaikovsky's sublime score.

Russian State Ballet and Opera House returns to Sheffield City Hall on Sunday 24 October 2021 for a matinee performance with a vibrant and enchanting full touring ballet production. This year they are bringing to you the Mariisky State Ballet Theatre from central Russia.

Stunning choreography, sumptuous costumes and wonderful sets form the fantasy world in which the Lilac Fairy struggles against the evil Carabosse.

Based on the fairy-tale by Charles Perrault, the Sleeping Beauty tells of the Princess Aurora, cursed at her christening by the evil Carabosse to prick her finger one day on a spindle and die.

Thanks to the timely intervention of the Lilac Fairy, she doesn't die, but sleeps for a hundred years.

Woken by a prince, who has battled through the Enchanted Forest to reach her, they marry at a ceremony attended by nursery rhyme characters like Puss in Boots and all the other forest creatures.

There are no scores more successful in supporting the full range of ballet than those by Tchaikovsky.

Highlights include the Famous 'Rose Adagio' when Princess Aurora is introduced to four princes.

This ravishing production of the Sleeping Beauty is certain to leave you refreshed, relaxed and alert. It shimmers like an exquisite dream, a ballet that all can enjoy.