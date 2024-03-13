SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes to New Wolsey Theatre This Winter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sleeping Beauty will be given a rockin' twist on a fairytale classic as it bursts onto the stage in this year's spellbinding ‘Rock ‘n' Roll' Panto at The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich, running from 22 November 2024 - Saturday 18 January 2025.

The creative team of writer Vikki Stone and director Douglas Rintoul will team up once more to bring audiences Sleeping Beauty. Packed with live rock and pop music, crazy characters and hysterical antics, Ipswich's award-winning panto is sure to enchant audiences of all ages.

Join Princess Aurora and her fiery friend, Milo the dragon, on a time-warping adventure through the mystical realm of Ipswich - full of secrets, spells, spindles and the unstoppable force of love. But, looming over Aurora's fate, is the menacing and prickly Thornica, a jealous fairy with an evil curse. Can Fairy Rosie outsmart Thornica's evil plan before it's too late for Aurora? Does the dashing Prince Toby rise to their greatest challenge yet? Will Aurora find ‘unconditional love' to fulfil her destiny?

As previously announced, for the first time this year, the New Wolsey Theatre is launching a Panto Pay It Forward appeal, with the aim of giving away 800 free tickets (equivalent to two full auditoriums over the course of the run) to people who may not otherwise be able to experience the magic of panto. Audience and supporters are asked to donate whatever they can to the initiative - donations can be made in-person at the theatre, over the phone by calling 01473 295900 or online: https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/donateforpanto/.

Writer, Vikki Stone, said: "I had such a blast working with Douglas and the team at the New Wolsey last year, I'm absolutely thrilled to be returning to write another rock and roll panto. I'm in the middle of writing Sleeping Beauty at the moment, and I'm having so much fun already. I can't wait to show the wonderful Ipswich audiences what we have in store for them."

Director, and Artistic Director/Chief Executive of the New Wolsey Theatre, Douglas Rintoul said: “As the director of this year's Rock 'n' Roll Pantomime, it's an absolute honour to helm the main show of the season one that resonates deeply within our communities. I eagerly anticipate infusing our production with boundless joy and a touch of anarchic humour, promising to captivate and delight audiences throughout the winter season.”

Audio described, British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted, captioned, relaxed/dementia-friendly and livestreamed performance options are available during the run, as well as pre-show touch tours.

Tickets go on general sale for Sleeping Beauty on Saturday 23 March at 10am (with priority booking for New Wolsey Theatre members starting from Thursday 14 March). Visit the website wolseytheatre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01473 295900.