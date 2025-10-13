SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW Comes to Bradford Live Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The whimsical world of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW is coming to Bradford Live on 27–30 November 2025. Created by Slava Polunin, the show blends laughter and tenderness in a way that melts even the iciest heart. Slava's Snowshow has toured over 80 countries since 1993. It is a genre of its own and remains as spontaneous and magical as the first day, systematically catapulting all adults back in childhood.

A spellbinding spectacle where laughter and wonder collide. It's a celebration that knows no bounds, uniting people of all walks of life in a shared moment of joyous folly.

Witness a show that revives the art of clowning, drawing in those who've turned away from the circus tents of old. Slava's Snowshow is a cavalcade of chaos and charm that invites you to leave the everyday behind and indulge in pure, unadulterated delight. Step inside a living snow globe - swirling confetti, giant webs and shimmering lights creating a breathtaking world where snowflakes tell stories.

Performances will take place at the following times:

Thursday 27 November – 7:30PM

Friday 28 November – 7:30PM

Saturday 29 November – 2:00PM and 7:00PM

Sunday 30 November – 2:00PM and 6:00PM

A family ticket offer is available for the opening night performance on Thursday 27 November at 7:30PM. Families of two adults and two children can attend for just £30 each.