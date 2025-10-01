SIT OR KNEEL Comes to the Other Palace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sit or Kneel is a sharply observed, darkly funny coming-of-age story about identity, expectation, and finding your place in a world that wasn’t built for you. The production will run 21-26 October at The Other Palace Studio, Victoria with press night scheduled for Wednesday 22 October.

Described as “the perfect amalgamation of Fleabag and The Vicar of Dibley”, this one-woman, British comedy is the breakout debut from writer and producer Mimi Nation-Dixon. After a sold-out, critically acclaimed Fringe run, it’s back — bigger, bolder, and better than ever.

Margot is not your average vicar. But then again — who is?

Margot is in her twenties, accidentally ordained, and leading a parish she doesn’t quite understand, while quietly unravelling behind the scenes.

Set in a village full of unsolicited advice and passive-aggressive casserole drops, Sit or Kneel is an ode to rural British life: its charm, its eccentricities, and the quiet pressure to appear perfectly fine at all times. It’s a play that digs into gender, grief, ambition and the bizarre theatre of everyday life — all with wit, warmth, and emotional bite.

Trained by the National Youth Theatre, writer and actor Mimi Nation-Dixon has honed her craft in writing and performance, developing a unique voice that bridges the worlds of subtle observational humour and impactful storytelling. Mimi, who received a First in Theology from Durham University, was inspired to write Sit and Kneel by her dissertation, titled ‘How Richard Curtis said yes to vicars in knickers’, which explored how female vicars are presented in comedy. The show coincides with the 33rd anniversary of the Church of England voting to allow women to become priests and yet, today, fewer than 25% of paid clergy are women. The show is a new take on the debate of female representation in the church.

Sit or Kneel strikes the perfect balance between modernity and tradition, offering a subversive yet relatable comedy that has the potential to become a staple in the British comedy canon. Its timeless appeal and unique perspective, and ensemble of lovable characters will capture the heart of British audiences today.

Sit or Kneel has received critical acclaim for its wit, heart, and authentic portrayal of quirky characters, inspired by the rural community where Mimi grew up. This success led to the development of a TV pilot script, transforming the play into a series, with Mimi’s ambition to bring together a diverse, compelling cast rooted in the everyday humour of rural life.