SISTER ACT Comes to Curve, Leicester

Producers Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg has announced a brand new production of the smash hit musical SISTER ACT opening at Curve, Leicester on 21 April 2020, where it will play until 2 May 2020, ahead of further UK venues and a London season. Initial venue details below with more exciting details and full creative team to be announced soon.

A hit musical on both sides of the Atlantic, this brand new production of SISTER ACT will star Brenda Edwards in the specially rewritten role of Deloris Van Cartier.

Jamie Wilson said today "I am thrilled to be collaborating again with Alan Menken, Glenn Slater, Douglas Carter Beane and Whoopi Goldberg to create a new version of Sister Act, in particular reworking the part of Deloris for an older actor and I'm so pleased that the hugely talented Brenda Edwards will launch this production for us. I'm also delighted to be continuing our relationship with Curve in Leicester by developing this new production with them, and I'm equally pleased that this production will be visiting other regional theatres ahead of a London run next Summer. We will be announcing our full creative team, further casting and some more surprises this autumn!"

Whoopi Goldberg said today "Deloris is a big fun character with lots of personality! Brenda auditioned for this show when it first happened in the UK and didn't get the part because she was too old, so we've rectified that! Previous versions have had Deloris as a 23-year-old - but there are different stakes when you're older. You can be much more irreverent when you're older than you can be when you're in your twenties and thirties. Time makes you funnier! I really am so thrilled Sister Act is coming back to the UK in 2020 with this new version"

Brenda Edwards first came to the public's attention when she became a semi-finalist in the 2005 series of ITV1's The X Factor. Since then, she has become one of the most sought-after leading ladies in musical theatre. Her many West End and touring credits include Killer Queen in We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre and original UK Tour), Mama Morton in Chicago (West End and 10th Anniversary Gala), Nettie Fowler in Carousel (London Coliseum), Pearl Pastor in Carmen Jones (Royal Festival Hall), Esta in Moby Dick (Union Theatre) and most recently Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspary (UK Tour). Brenda is also a regular panellist on ITV's Loose Women.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg. Tom Leonardis, Head of Whoopi's production company, will also be on the producing team.





