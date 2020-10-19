SHOWCASE LIVE Comes to the Kenneth More Theatre

The event takes place Saturday 24th October at 7:30pm.

Hundred Acre Productions and the Kenneth More Theatre in association with the Redbridge Drama Centre will present Showcase Live.

An action packed, song filled evening of theatrical entertainment featuring some of the finest graduating musical theatre and performing arts students from around the Uk.

The 'Showcase' has been designed to support recent graduates who had their final months of training interrupted due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Following the success of the online 'Showcase' series we are thrilled to be bringing 'Showcase Live' to the Kenneth More Theatre.

Starring; Carla Balls, Emily Fryer, Sarah Bailey, Karen Wilkinson, Yasmine Potter, Megan Cerys-Holland, Gregory George, Chloé Holder, Megan Carole, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Bethany Holdsworth, Callie Egan, Alice Frances, Christina McGrath, Miriam Aspden, Molly Huddleston, Caitlin McNally, Georgie Leckey, Megan Mackenzie & Harry Polden.

The evenings entertainment will be hosted by Hundred Acre Productions, Fraser Stainton & Georgia Benson.

"We are super excited for our first 'Showcase Live'. We can only image how difficult it has been for recent graduates having their training and step-out into the industry interrupted due to the pandemic. 'Showcase Live' has been designed for the starring cast members to invite friends and family along who may have missed out on watching an end of your performance and for industry professionals, in the hope of securing future work. We are so unbelievably grateful that the Kenneth More Theatre are allowing us to house 'Showcase Live" in front of a Live Socially Distanced Audience... The Show Will Go On and we couldn't be more excited!" - Fraser Stainton & Georgia Benson (Artistic Directors Hundred Acre Productions)

Saturday 24th October - 7:30pm

Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford, IG1 1BT

Ticket Link; https://vrcl.uk/30M1mot

