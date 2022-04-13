SHEWOLVES, A New Play About Teenage Activism Lights Up London En Route to Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022

Ever thought you should run the world, even though you're 'only fourteen and a girl'?

Priya and Lou have. And they're ready to bite back against any adult who doubts them. Armed with a backpack full of Pop-tarts and a hunger to tackle climate change, they embark on a covert expedition into the wild.

But when the wilderness closes in around them, can Lou and Priya overcome their differences to make their voices heard? Somewhere between Booksmart, Little Miss Sunshine and Thelma & Louise, SHEWOLVES is an uplifting, funny and empowering play about forging friendships when you're a bit weird, the power of hope and the underestimated smartness of teens.

Playwright Sarah Middleton says: "I'm so excited to bring SHEWOLVES to audiences. This is a play for anyone who's ever gatecrashed a sleepover or forgotten to pack the loo roll. It's about sisterhood, protest and Pop-Tarts. I hope it leaves audiences laughing, punching the air and feeling empowered to speak up."

SHEWOLVES is embarking on a UK tour throughout the spring and lands in Leicester on April 29. The show is also running at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 in August.

The tour will end with a full run at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August as part of the Pleasance Edinburgh National Partnerships programme.

WE ARE SHEWOLVES is a project amplifying the voices of young women. It combines the WOLFPACK, a participation strand working with two groups of young women in Nottingham and Mansfield to create new performances, and SHEWOLVES by Sarah Middleton, a new production developed in consultation with young women for a teenage audience

Venue: Poplar Theatre, London

Dates: 1st May 2022

Times: 19.30 (60 Minutes)

Tickets : https://poplarunion.com/event/shewolves/