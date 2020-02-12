SEQUINS AND LIES Comes to VAULT Festival

Wow! What a dramatic way to start off the blurb! But enough about the lies, let's get to the sequins!

Matt Tedford (Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho) always loved glitter, performing and Barbra Streisand. He also loved his Dad who left home when Matt was 5 years old to start another family. Now, 20 years later he discovers that his rugby playing half-brothers have never been told they have an older sibling, let alone one who's so utterly fabulous... So, armed with only his Facebook account and a bottle of wine, he takes matters into his own hands!

The debut, one man play from cult comedy sensation and 'best Margaret Thatcher since Spitting Image' Matt Tedford. Directed by Olivier Award winner and Queen of Soho co-creator Jon Brittain (Rotterdam, Baby Reindeer). Sequins and Lies is a funny, moving and complex story about fathers, sons, deceit and forgiveness... albeit one with lots of glitter in it.

https://vaultfestival.com/whats-on/sequins-and-lies-work-in-progress/

Matt Tedford is the actor and writer behind the cult comedy hit and Edinburgh Fringe sell out show Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho, for which he was nominated for an Off West End Award for Most Promising Playwright and won the award for Best Male Performance at the Dublin International Gay Theatre Festival. He also created its hugely successful sequel Margaret Thatcher Queen of Game Shows, its spin-off Margaret Thatcher Queen of Club Nights and has been called 'the best Mrs Thatcher since Spitting Image's Steve Nallon' by comedian Arthur Smith. More recently he featured in the online sketch show HodgePodge and co-starred with Zoe Lyons in Act of God.

Jon Brittain is a writer and director whose critically acclaimed play Rotterdam won the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre. He co-created the cult hits Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho and Margaret Thatcher Queen of Game Shows, wrote the Fringe First Award-winning A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad) and the book and lyrics for the UK Theatre Award-winning Billionaire Boy The Musical. He has directed every one of John Kearns' stand-up shows including the Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning Sight Gags for Perverts and Shtick, as well as shows for Tom Allen, Mat Ewins and Tom Rosenthal. Most recently he directed Richard Gadd's Fringe First Award winning play Baby Reindeer. For TV, he has worked as a staff writer on Cartoon Network's The Amazing World of Gumball and Netflix's The Crown.





