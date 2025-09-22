Russell Howard to Launch 2026 Stand-Up Tour DON'T TELL THE ALGORITHM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Russell Howard will return to the stage in 2026 with a brand-new stand-up tour, Don't Tell The Algorithm. After breaking records with sold-out shows across the globe, Howard is inviting you back into the room - no phones, no distractions, just humans and jokes.

The 74-show tour will see Russell play venues across the UK and Ireland, including four nights at The London Palladium and a three-night homecoming run in Bristol. He will also perform multiple dates in Manchester, Dublin, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Brighton, Oxford, Bournemouth, Glasgow, York, Bath, Sheffield, Swansea, Newcastle, Hull, Belfast and Portsmouth, with further stops in Cardiff, Leeds, Birmingham and Nottingham.

Tickets go on pre-sale at 10:00am on Wednesday 24th September, with general sale from 10:00am on Friday 26th September.

After the global success of writing and starring in 182 episodes of The Russell Howard Hour (Sky) and Russell Howard's Good News (BBC), as well as seven stand-up specials, Russell's clips have been viewed over 1 billion times on social media, and he has sold more than 2 million tickets worldwide. Following his fourth and biggest world tour to date, he premiered his latest special, Russell Howard Live at the London Palladium, as an exclusive global stream earlier this year. The 60-minute special, taped during his record-breaking international tour, saw him put the world to rights in his uniquely hilarious way, with additional bonus content only accessible via the stream. For the first time, Russell also spoke live with fans around the world on launch night.

Launching in to the Top 10 Comedy Podcasts, Russell's Five Brilliant Things podcast has seen him chat to guests including John Oliver, Jameela Jamil, Shaun Keaveny, Roisin Conaty, Munya Chawawa, Jimmy Carr, Jack Whitehall, Greg Davies and Guz Khan, about items from their lives that makes it worth getting up in the morning for. Clips from episodes have amassed over 80 million views on social media, with several going viral such as Jimmy Carr describing his dream cocktail (17 million views), Greg Davies on his missing Paella dish (7.9 million views) and Fatiha El-Ghorri diving into language (3.1 million views). Bonus episodes based entirely on listener suggestions are available only through media and community platform Patreon.

Spanning 237 gigs across 141 cities in 30 countries, Russell Howard Live has seen Russell sell over 335,000 tickets to date, and perform sold-out runs in the UK (with 13 performances at the iconic London Palladium including the special tapings), the USA, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia. In the New Year, Russell will tour the Nordics, Hong Kong, India, and Singapore, before returning to Europe and the US for additional dates.

Russell's previous world tours have seen him perform a record-breaking 10-night run at the Royal Albert Hall, overtaking eight in a row jointly held by Frank Sinatra and Barry Manilow, and play the biggest ever stand-up show in China.

Russell has over 9 million followers on social media.