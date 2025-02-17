Royal Ballet and Opera Searches For First Principal Partner of The Royal Ballet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Ballet and Opera have announced the commencement of its search for the inaugural Principal Partner of The Royal Ballet. With over 500 million ballet fans worldwide, the Principal Partner will benefit from the first and the highest level of association with the world-leading Company, as well as access to Royal Ballet content, artists and IP. The collaboration also offers a brand the chance to connect with The Royal Ballet’s extensive global audience, of which 42% are under the age of 35, and 17% are under 24.

Sophie Wybrew-Bond, Chief Commercial Officer of the Royal Ballet and Opera said, “The Royal Ballet is a world-class company which is renowned for its extensive repertory, choreographic heritage and incredible company of dancers. Partnering with a brand that shares our values of uniting tradition and innovation, provides a rare opportunity for shared storytelling on global platforms. Dance, and ballet particularly, resonates with audiences worldwide, due to its athleticism, artistry and the stories behind each dancer’s journey to be the best. We’d love to share this engagement with a partner and to build something unique together.”

The Principal Partner will play a crucial role in The Royal Ballet's future, granting an unprecedented opportunity to align with the Company’s brand values of artistic excellence and innovation. Founded in 1931, The Royal Ballet is a driving force in global arts, representing the very highest standards in technique, precision and creativity. Each Season the Company present a programme of works that celebrate the Company’s distinguished choreographic heritage and future. The Royal Ballet and Opera also has a number of leading engagement initiatives, such as Chance to Dance, a social impact programme that tackles the increasing creativity gap in schools, and Young RBO, which provides access to discounted £30 tickets to 16-25 year-olds to performances on our Main Stage, inspiring and engaging the next generation with the arts.

Kevin O’Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet adds, “The collaboration will be instrumental in enriching our creative journey and expanding the reach of our performances. We’re seeking a partner who will not only enhance our artistic endeavors but also fortify our mission to bring transformative and inspiring experiences to audiences around the world. Together, we can create a lasting impact that resonates far beyond the stage.”

The Royal Ballet and Opera has appointed creative agency House 337 to help secure the partnership, with a focus on sectors and regions where the Company resonates strongly and connects with audiences in a meaningful way, including territories such as South Korea (where The Royal Ballet will tour in 2025), Japan, and the US. House 337’s partnership expertise spans work with the likes of the FA, E.ON and the Kiyan Prince Foundation. The creative agency’s role will be instrumental in shaping and delivering the proposition, ensuring it resonates with prospective brands and captures the extraordinary business value of a partnership with The Royal Ballet.

The news comes following the announcement of The Royal Opera’s historic partnership with Rolex as its first ever Principal Partner, following the brand’s existing 18-year partnership as the Official Timepiece of the Royal Opera House.

