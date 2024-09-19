Rosie Aldridge Joins FESTEN at the Royal Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eva-Maria Westbroek has withdrawn from all performances of Festen due to personal reasons. The role of Else will be performed by Rosie Aldridge.

English mezzo-soprano Rosie Aldridge made her Royal Opera debut in the 2016/17 Season as Praskovya Osipovna/Vendor (The Nose) and has returned as Mrs Sedley (Peter Grimes), Margret (Wozzeck), Aksinya (Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk), Angrboda (The Monstrous Child), Russian Nanny/Beggar Woman (Death in Venice) and The Witch (Hansel and Gretel). Other major performances internationally include Mrs Sedley (Peter Grimes) at Staatsoper Hamburg and Teatro Real, Madrid; the Kostelnička (Jenůfa) at Berlin Staatsoper, Staatsoper Stuttgart, and at Deutsche Oper am Rhein; and Baba the Turk (The Rake's Progress), Hippolyta (A Midsummer Night's Dream) and Marcellina (Le nozze di Figaro) at Glyndebourne Festival. Upcoming plans include her role debut as Kundry (Parsifal) at the Staatsoper Stuttgart, and her debut at the Bayerische Staatsoper as Gertrude (Hänsel und Gretel).

The rest of the cast remains unchanged.

