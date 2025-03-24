Rosalie Minnitt's CLEMENTINE Will Return To The Soho Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a run of sell-out shows, three Soho Theatre residencies and a UK tour, Rosalie Minnitt will bring her cult comedy hit, Clementine, to the Soho Theatre for a fourth time. Tickets available for 9th and 10th May.

In this hysterical, deranged and irreverent Austen parody that meditates on girlhood, romance and everything in between, Lady Clementine has until her 27th birthday to find The One. When her latest beau goes missing, she embarks on a hilariously unhinged quest to solve the mystery of her ill fortune. But with neither sense nor sensibility, will our romantic heroine find love in time?

Clementine is a kaleidoscopic concoction of historical anachronisms, TikTok sounds and misplaced pop-culture references - Bridgerton for chronically online girlies. More than a clever parody of stuffy English ideals; this innovative show talks about the present through the lens of the past. From singledom and soulless dating apps to womanhood, Clementine asks if we have really moved on all that much - we're still obsessed with finding 'The One', but do we actually understand what it means to love and be loved?

Creator and performer Rosalie Minnitt says: "Clementine is a comedy character I created when I was lost and heartbroken. I made the show that I needed when I was 24 and suddenly couldn't get out of bed in the morning. I realised that the insatiable diet of Disney-Happily-Ever-Afters and bleached blonde Naughties heartthrobs that I had been bingeing on since I could walk left me hungry and angry. After I debuted last year, I got hundreds of DMs + messages + emails telling me about how Clementine made them feel. Women saw this show multiple times. Then they brought their friends and sisters and mums and aunts. One girl came four times and she wrote to me: 'if someone asked me why I love women and love being a woman, I'd show them this show'."

Rosalie Minnitt is an award-winning comedy writer/performer. She is an alumnus of the Soho Theatre Labs and The Free Association and has written for BBC Radio, BBC Bitesize, CBBC, and her work won an RTS North Award in 2023. She's been featured in The Telegraph, The Times and the Guardian and is a regular on the London comedy circuit. Clementine was Rosalie's debut character comedy show at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe - both as a writer and performer - and was officially marked by British Comedy Guide as one of the Top-Reviewed Shows of the Fringe that year. The Telegraph also called it one of the funniest shows of the festival and it was described as 'delirious, demented stuff' by Chortle. After a sold-out run including two extensions at Soho Theatre, The Guardian named Clementine as one of the Top 10 Comedy Shows of 2023, calling it 'one of the freshest and funniest shows of the year, a frenetic, neurotic and time-bending character comedy.'

