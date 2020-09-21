Robert J. Sherman Hosts A Second Series of IN THE WINGS

Series Two will air weekly from Friday September 25th at 7.30pm on the In the Wings YouTube channel.

Following the success of the first series, In the Wings is returning from Friday 25th September for a second glorious series.

IN THE WINGS is a series of human-interest interviews and live entertainment hosted at the Arts Theatre, London with composers, writers and creatives of shows that are postponed due to COVID-19. In the first step towards theatres' return those composers and writers are given a platform on which to showcase their work.

Series One of In the Wings aired through June and July. With over 40,000 views across the series, it featured the first live performances in a theatre since the theatre industry closed down. Watch it online here: https://www.youtube.com/InTheWingsLive.

Series Two will air weekly from Friday September 25th at 7.30pm on the In the Wings YouTube channel. The series is free to watch for an unlimited time.

Features musical direction by Henry Brennan, visual design by Justin Williams, lighting by Ben Jacobs, and casting by Kelly Everitt.

Filmed in accordance with social distancing guidelines, the programme will focus on six postponed musicals; The Wicker Husband (by Darren Clark and Rhys Jennings); You and I (by Cordelia O'Driscoll and Tom Williams); Millennials (Elliot Clay); Terror at the Sweetshop (by Gavin Brock and Nichola Rivers); Plan Bea (by Suzy Davies, Verity Quade, Jessie Reeves, Rosanna McElroy, and Deborah Gersohn), and The Rise (by Graham Lappin).



Composer and lyricist Robert J. Sherman (Love Birds, Bumblescratch, A Spoonful of Sherman) will interview a creative from each of the shows on each episode, discussing the cancelled shows, the industry shutdown, and what the future might hold for their productions.

Every episode also includes a variety of performances of songs from those shows, as well as already well-known musicals. The West End cast is made up of: Bree Smith (The Book of Mormon, Evita); Hiba Elchikhe (Aladdin, Everybody's Talking About Jamie); Rebecca McKinnis (Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking about Jamie), and Oliver Savile (Wicked, Falsettos).

Each episode also features a performance by a 2020 Graduate. The Graduate cast is made up of: Nic Myers; Sabrina Basilé; Kayla Carter; Charlie Booker; Meesha Turner; and Caleb Lagayan.

