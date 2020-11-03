Riverside Studios Announces Family Production of DEAR SANTA LIVE

Dear Santa Live will run 2– 24 December 2020.

Riverside Studios today announced the first production of their 2020 Christmas season, scheduled to begin following the November lockdown. Norwell Lapley Productions' stage adaptation of Rod Campbell's family-favourite and much-loved picture book, Dear Santa Live, directed by Tim Wallers runs from 2 December until 24 December. The season, to be announced very soon, will include a dazzling array of live cabaret, comedy, music and theatre that will run throughout December.

Interim Creative Director, Rachel Tackley today said "We know that the month ahead is going to be a hard one for many and so we wanted the news of our programme to be a light at the end of the tunnel for those who have been craving the return of live performance. We are sure that Dear Santa Live will provide pure joy, escapism and entertainment. Join us, relax and be merry - we can't wait to have you back in the building."

DETAILS:

Norwell Lapley Productions present

Rod Campbells'

DEAR SANTA LIVE

Adapted for the stage by Michael Gattrell and Rod Campbell

Directed by Tim Wallers

At Riverside Studios

2- 24 December 2020

Santa is determined to deliver the most fantastic Christmas present to Sarah, but he doesn't get it right straight away! With the help of his cheeky Elf, he finally settles on something 'perfect', just in time for Christmas Eve.

From the author of the well-loved children's book Dear Zoo, Rod Campbell, comes Dear Santa and it's LIVE!

Dear Santa Live is recommended for audiences between 2 and 6 years old.

Tony Lankester, Interim Executive Director, commenting on the announcement said: "Dear Santa Live is a great way to welcome audiences back to Riverside - and we're working hard to make sure that our audiences are kept safe and comfortable once we re-open after lockdown."

Social distancing measures will be in operation at Riverside Studios, with audiences being seated in households. All patrons, unless they have a known medical condition, will be required to wear a face covering at the venue. In case of cancellation, Riverside Studios will offer tickets holders a full refund. For full details on the measures implemented to ensure audience safety and wellbeing, please visit: www.riversidestudios.com

Rod Campbell is a Scottish writer and illustrator of children's books. Best known for his classic lift-the-flap title Dear Zoo, which has sold over 2 million copies worldwide, he is also the creator of the much-loved preschool character Buster. His credits include ABC Zoo, Oh Dear!, It's Mine!, I'm Hungry!, I Won't Bite!, Baby's Busy Book, My Presents, Noisy Farm, Farm Babies, Here's Buster, But Where's Teddy and Buster Gets Dressed.

This is Tim Wallers' directorial debut. His stage credits as an actor includes The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson, Dead Sheep (Park Theatre/UK tour), An Ideal Husband (Vaudeville Theatre), Travesties (Menier Chocolate Factory), Yes Prime Minister, Lady Windermere's Fan, The School For Scandal (Chichester Festival Theatre), A Right Royal Farce (King's Head Theatre), The Cabinet Minister (Albery Theatre) and for TV his credits include as series regular Prince Andrew in The Windsors.

