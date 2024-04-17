Richard Dawkins Will Embark on 2024 UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Richard Dawkins - one of the most respected scientists and thinkers of our time - is to embark on a new tour of the USA and Europe, including six unmissable dates in England and Scotland.

The world-renowned evolutionary biologist and best-selling author of such landmark books as The Selfish Gene, The God Delusion and Unweaving The Rainbow has earned millions of admirers through his passion for the wonders of science and the vital importance of reason.

He now takes to the road later this year with An Evening With Richard Dawkins and Friends which visits Oxford, Warwick, London, Cambridge, Glasgow and Salford.

Tour Dates

October 21 Oxford New Theatre Oxford

October 23 Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

October 26 London Royal Festival Hall

October 29 Cambridge Corn Exchange

October 31 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

November 4 Salford The Lowry, Lyric Theatre

Tickets for Oxford, Coventry, Cambridge, Glasgow and Salford shows go on sale at 10am on Friday April 19 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Tickets for the show at the Royal Festival Hall go on sale at 10am on Friday April 26.

Renowned for his unapologetic advocacy of science and reason, Dawkins is celebrated for groundbreaking work that captivates millions with his passion for scientific inquiry.

In his new tour - which begins in the USA in September, before heading to the UK and Europe - Dawkins and a number of special guests will connect with audiences in unscripted conversations touching on topics from science to religion, life on earth and beyond.

Audiences will hear first-hand about forthcoming book - The Genetic Book of the Dead - in which Dawkins delves into the transformative potential of DNA in our understanding of evolution.

So don't miss the opportunity to be part of this enlightening experience delivered with this legendary scientist's trademark honesty and wit.

The UK dates of An Evening With Richard Dawkins and Friends are promoted by Live Nation's Cuffe and Taylor in association with WME and IDEATE.

Ben Hatton, Cuffe and Taylor's Director of Theatre Touring, said: "Richard Dawkins is revered and respected as one of the world's foremost scientists and thinkers and we are honoured to be bringing his 2024 Tour here to the UK with six unmissable shows.

"His live shows are always thought-provoking and insightful, and we expect this new tour will be incredibly popular so we would advise booking early to avoid disappointment."