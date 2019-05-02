Rhum And Clay Bring MISTERO BUFFO To Worthing

Rhum and Clay bring Dario Fo's seminal masterpiece to the stage. Mistero Buffo, a daring and explosive rallying cry for the disenfranchised, plays at the Connaught Studio on Wednesday 17 June.



A travelling storyteller, another employee of the gig economy, rushes from his last delivery of the day to recount ancient tales of Jesus and his life... however these versions aren't like any you've heard before. Darkly comic, sometimes tragic and always subversive, Mistero Buffo takes aim at those who manipulate truth and belief for power and control.



Directed by Nicholas Pitt and starring Julian Spooner this award-winning update of a classic was one of the biggest hits of the 2018 Edinburgh festival.



Mistero Buffo is considered an iconic solo performance piece, the text is a collection of 13 bible stories inspired by popular forms of traditional European performance and adapted by Fo as a vehicle for his strong political message. He would perform these alone on a bare stage and would introduce each one with a kind of lecture, often changing which ones he would perform and their order. Rhum and Clay look to relate the ideas and politics of Fo to our corporate dominated post-truth world of today.



Rhum and Clay was born at Ecole Jacques Lecoq in Paris in 2010, and is led by artistic directors Julian Spooner and Matthew Wells. Their passion is to find and tell stories that challenge us, make us look at the world differently, laugh at ourselves, confront our fears, and sometimes stop ourselves in our tracks. They look for truth, humanity and humour in unlikely places. And then hold them up to the light. Their theatre productions are cinematic in the telling- they play with overlapping narratives, with flashbacks and montages that cumulatively create beautiful, visually textured on-stage worlds.



Everything that Rhum and Clay produces is developed collaboratively with a shifting group of stimulating, funny and ridiculously talented theatre makers. Everyone involved shares a fierce curiosity, a generosity of spirit and a commitment to a visual and physical performance style that reflects and evolves with the tale being told but always remains energetic, passionate and risk-taking.



Tickets are priced from £10 - £14 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.









