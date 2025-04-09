Revel Puck Circus Bring NOSE DIVE ASSEMBLY: BIRDS OF A FEATHER To The Brighton Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Revel Puck Circus will bring Nose Dive Assembly: Birds of a Feather to the Brighton Fringe. This is a high-energy, large-scale ensemble circus show that combines impressive acrobatics, delightful storytelling and fun, original characters in the immersive world of the Revel Pucks. Exploring themes of ambition, risk, and resilience, Nose Dive Assembly also features the only contemporary circus Wheel of Death Duo in the UK.

In Nose Dive Assembly: Birds of a Feather, we meet Pierrot, the distracted mistress of ceremonies, who is meant to be running the show - but she can't focus. The circus swirls around her, yet something's holding her back. She can't shake the feeling that she's meant for more. While the rest of the troupe take to the skies, she's stuck on the ground. She yearns to fly.

Luckily, she's not alone. Her unruly, ever-loyal Best Friend - Pegasus (Peggy to her friends) - is a birdlike drone with a mischievous streak and a flourish of red feathers, who, alongside her troupe of acrobats, egg Pierrot on. Like any terrible influence worth having, Peggy and the troupe nudge Pierrot towards chaos, whispering "do it, do it, do it" as the acrobats launch into yet another seemingly impossible stunt and encourage her to try to do the same.

And so, Pierrot embarks on a journey to defy gravity - both emotional and physical - to become an acrobat herself. Taking on the roles of guide, provocateur, friend and mentor, Peggy encourages her to push past fear and keep going, even when the landing looks impossible. As she trains, flails, soars and falls; will Pierrot finally learn to fly - and reclaim her place at the heart of the show?

Nose Dive Assembly features a range of large scale contemporary circus disciplines including teeterboard, swinging trapeze, highwire and the Wheel of Death act; a huge rotating apparatus described as "hypnotic to watch...when momentum builds, it's as if the person reaching the summit has a moment of zero gravity" by the Guardian.

Created for all ages, the production is as much about process as it is performance, offering an insight into what it takes to lift each other up; literally and figuratively.

Revel Puck Circus are known for creating accessible, joyful shows that celebrate human connection and collaboration. Nose Dive Assembly continues this ethos, inviting audiences into a world where failure is part of flight, and falling is simply part of learning to soar.

