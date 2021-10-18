Remaining In Person Performances Of FOXES At Theatre503 Cancelled

The remaining in person performances of FOXES at Theatre503 have been called due to a confirmed positive case of C-19 in one of the cast. Although this is devastating news for the amazing cast and creatives, audiences will still be able to watch Dexter Flanders' powerful debut play FOXES as part of Theatre503's new live streaming programme or at a strictly limited run at Theatre Peckham as part of the Young, Gifted & Black festival.

Described by the Guardian as a show that "deserves a bigger stage", FOXES explores the complexities of sexual identity and the search for acceptance and joy, interrogating the foundations of family and community when beliefs are suddenly disrupted.

FOXES is led by a fantastic ensemble cast including Michael Fatogun (Sweet Like Chocolate Boy, Tobacco Factory Theatre), Anyebe Godwin (Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree Theatre) Doreene Blackstock (Sex Education, Netflix; Equus, Trafalgar Studios), July Namir (Baghdad Central, Channel 4) and Tosin Alabi (Queens Of Sheba, UK National Tour) under the direction of James Hillier (Sunnymead Court, The Actors Centre/ Arcola; Not Talking, Arcola).

The production also features movement direction by Gerrard Martin (...cake, Theatre Peckham; GHBoy, Charing Cross Theatre) and intimacy direction by Robbie Taylor Hunt (Everything After, Q Theatre Auckland). Additional creatives include design work by Erin Guan (Tokyo Rose, Edinburgh Fringe) with lighting and projection design by award-winning Will Monks (Ali & Dahlia, Pleasance; Trojan Horse, Edinburgh Fringe) and sound by Josh Anio Grigg (Faith, Hope & Charity, National Theatre; Crucible, Yard Theatre).

FOXES is a co-production between Defibrillator and Theatre503, in association with The Actor's Centre. The show will be streamed live on Tuesday 26th October at 7.30pm, and available to watch worldwide.

Ticket holders for FOXES at Theatre503 have the option to transfer their ticket to the livestreamed performance, a full refund or the ability to donate the price of their ticket to the production.