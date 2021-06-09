Reimagining of PIPPIN Comes to Charing Cross Theatre This Month

A major new London production of 'Pippin' for an ensemble cast of eight players will run for 7 weeks, staged in the round, at Charing Cross Theatre from Wednesday 30 June - Saturday 14 August.

With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, 'Pippin' is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, 'Pippin' continues to captivate and appeal to the young at heart throughout the world.

Set in the 'Summer of Love' of 1967, we follow Pippin, a young prince with extraordinary dreams and aspirations on his quest to find passion, fulfilment and meaning in a joyful and life affirming revival.

Director Steven Dexter said: "'Pippin' opened on Broadway in October 1972, however Stephen Schwartz started writing an early version of the show while he was a student at Carnegie Mellon University in 1967. Flower power was at its peak, war was raging in Vietnam and 'Hair' opened on Broadway. It was the year of The Summer of Love. My take on the show (which I have been lucky to direct three times before) is told by a group of hippie travellers of that time."

Stephen Schwartz said: "I'm delighted that Steven Dexter's new and re-imagined production of 'Pippin' will have further life this summer at Charing Cross Theatre. By stripping back 'Pippin' to its essence, it draws the audience directly into the heart of the story. I'm excited to come over to see it for myself, and if COVID rules permit, I will be there!"

Cast and full creative team to be announced.

'Pippin' is produced by Adam Blanshay Productions, Edward Johnson and Steven M. Levy.

Learn more at www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk

Box office: 08444 930650