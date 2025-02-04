Rehearsals Underway For PUBLIC RECORD at The Fire Station in Sunderland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rehearsals have begun for Public Record, a new Public Acts production developed in collaboration with The National Theatre, Sunderland Culture and Sunderland Empire.

From 25 – 27 April 2025, Public Record will transform The Fire Station in Sunderland into a live recording studio to create a new album; a portrait of the city told through its people. The production is a celebration of the sound of Sunderland, depicting its unique musical heritage, life in the city and looking towards its exciting future. The production features a cast of over 100 people from local community groups, professional dancers and musical legends from across the city who represent the breadth of Sunderland's rich cultural identity.

Sunderland-born musician Ross Millard (The Futureheads) writes original music for the production alongside Director of Public Acts Emily Lim, co-director and choreographer Dan Canham and writer Stewart Pringle.

An incredible line up of local professional musicians also featuring in the production include Folk singer Dave Murray, David & Peter Brewis (Field Music), Barry Hyde (The Futureheads), Sarah Hayes, Naijaway Entertainment's Afrobeats DJs DJ Bykonz & DJ Banko, Sophie Lisa Beresford & Makina DJ DJ Infinite.

Public Record is being developed as part of The National Theatre's Public Acts programme, a nationwide initiative creating extraordinary acts of theatre and community. The community groups involved in the production include Back on the Map, Connect Company, Sunderland Nigerian Families Group and The Odyssey Alumni Group.

Public Acts started in 2017 and at its heart lies the simple idea of connection, between people, community organisations, and theatres. At a time of diminished sense of belonging, increasing inequality of opportunity, declining trust in institutions, and weakened social ties, programmes like Public Acts can create conditions for individuals to overcome isolation and build community and cohesion among participants from a wide range of backgrounds.

A research report published in 2020 found that almost all participants in Public Acts reported significantly increased confidence and a sense of achievement as a result taking part in the programme, with many taking up new creative interests. For many participants this change translated positively into their wider lives, from improved physical and mental health to resuming training or finding employment.

Emily Lim, Director of Public Acts said, “We are having such an inspiring time creating Public Record. We hope our show will do justice to the amazing passion for music and community that exists in Sunderland. It's a show that explores what it is to live, love, lose and grow together, and we can't wait to share it with everyone.”

Helen Green, Sunderland Culture's Head of Performance, said: “Sunderland, nor anywhere else, has ever seen anything like it. Public Record is something unique and extraordinary. It is original, exciting and very emotional and we know people will leave The Fire Station having enjoyed an amazing experience – but also feeling very proud of our Music City.”

Marie Nixon, Sunderland Empire Theatre Director, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be part of this phenomenal project, which brings together communities and celebrates creativity with such heart. It's a testament to the power of collaboration and our commitment to delivering high-quality experiences that truly resonate with people."

