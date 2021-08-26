Registration is now open for the MTI Junior Theatre Festival, Europe's biggest celebration of musical theatre designed specifically for schools and youth groups, presented in partnership with iTheatrics. The Festival, which takes place on Sunday 24th October, is a day-long programme featuring: adjudications; West End workshops for students and specially curated workshops for teachers and directors; New Works Showcase; panel discussions with performers and creatives from West End shows; and an Awards Ceremony featuring exclusive performances from West End stars.

Following the success of the hugely successful Junior Theatre Festival Online in May, which featured over 870 young performers from across the continent and drew talent from shows such as Hamilton, Matilda the Musical, Disney's The Lion King and & Juliet, the event on 24th October will be the first 'in person' MTI event to have been held since May 2019.

Schools and youth groups can register for the event via the MTI Junior Theatre Festival website: www.jtfeurope.co.uk

Junior Theatre Festival producer Ryan Macaulay for MTI commented: "We are thrilled to be able to announce the return of the Junior Theatre Festival this October. After being online for so long, it will be magical to see teachers and young performers interacting and working together in person once again. Taking part in the arts is more than just performing; these young people are learning skills they'll use for the rest of their lives, they're meeting people who love the same things as they do, and they're able to do so in a safe and secure environment. We encourage every attendee to be the best version of themselves, to learn, to create and, most importantly, to have fun. We cannot wait to release further details as the event draws closer."

Just one of many delighted past attendees, Tina McVeigh, Director of Belfast School of Performing Arts said, "The students at BSPA are so excited to be attending the MTI Junior Theatre Festival in October...We attended with 31 students in 2019 and the experience was amazing! Not only did they, and our teachers, get to meet other like-minded students and teachers of performing arts from across the UK and beyond, they also got to work with so many talented Broadway and West End professionals. It is an experience that they will never forget!" Tina continued: "We've had massive interest from students hoping to attend Birmingham this October. I really think that, after the pandemic, this Festival will be even more special and memorable for those who attend."