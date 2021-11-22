RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK: THE OFFICIAL SERIES 3 Tour Dates Announced for Autumn 2022 Return
Expect the unexpected in this glittering tour which will include Series Three finalists Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan and Ella Vaday.
Drag Royalty will sashay* across the UK next autumn for The Series Three Tour of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.
Visiting theatres and arenas across England, Scotland and Wales, expect a night of endless extravaganza as ALL 12 queens from Series Three of RuPaul's Drag Race UK werk their way across the country.
Tickets go on general sale from www.cuffeandtaylor.com at 10am Friday November 26.
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events and the media company behind Drag Race, World of Wonder, in cooperation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor, and will visit:
31-Aug Bradford, St George's Hall
01-Sep Birmingham, Symphony Hall
04-Sep Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
07-Sep Newcastle, O2 City Hall
08-Sep Dundee, Caird Hall
09-Sep Edinburgh, Playhouse
10-Sep Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
14-Sep Blackpool, Opera House
15-Sep Sheffield, City Hall
16-Sep Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
17-Sep Hull, Bonus Arena
18-Sep Bristol, Hippodrome
21-Sep Llandudno, Venue Cymru
22-Sep Derby, Derby Arena
23-Sep Swansea, Swansea Arena
24-Sep Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
28-Sep Portsmouth, Guildhall
29-Sep Bournemouth, International Centre
30-Sep Plymouth, Plymouth Paviilions
01-Oct Brighton, Brighton Centre
03-Oct Oxford, New Theatre
04/05-Oct Manchester, Opera House
07-Oct London, The London Palladium
08-Oct London, The London Palladium
12-Oct Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
14-Oct Ipswich, Regent Theatre
15-Oct Stockton, Stockton Globe
16-Oct Harrogate, Harrogate Convention Centre
RuPaul's Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour follows the sold out The Official Series 2 Tour which is taking place throughout February next year.
Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: "We are delighted to already be announcing RuPaul's Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour before we have even taken Series 2 on the road.
"Such was the demand for sales for the first tour when we announced it earlier this year that we have decided to get everything in place for the Series 3 tour now.
"RuPaul's Drag Race UK is an exciting show and we can't wait to witness what will undoubtedly be many incredible and outrageous nights of live entertainment in venues across the UK."