RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK: THE OFFICIAL SERIES 3 Tour Dates Announced for Autumn 2022 Return

Drag Royalty will sashay* across the UK next autumn for The Series Three Tour of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Visiting theatres and arenas across England, Scotland and Wales, expect a night of endless extravaganza as ALL 12 queens from Series Three of RuPaul's Drag Race UK werk their way across the country.

Tickets go on general sale from www.cuffeandtaylor.com at 10am Friday November 26.

Acclaimed for their amazing production values, expect the unexpected in this glittering tour which will include Series Three finalists Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan and Ella Vaday.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events and the media company behind Drag Race, World of Wonder, in cooperation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor, and will visit:

31-Aug Bradford, St George's Hall

01-Sep Birmingham, Symphony Hall

04-Sep Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

07-Sep Newcastle, O2 City Hall

08-Sep Dundee, Caird Hall

09-Sep Edinburgh, Playhouse

10-Sep Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

14-Sep Blackpool, Opera House

15-Sep Sheffield, City Hall

16-Sep Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

17-Sep Hull, Bonus Arena

18-Sep Bristol, Hippodrome

21-Sep Llandudno, Venue Cymru

22-Sep Derby, Derby Arena

23-Sep Swansea, Swansea Arena

24-Sep Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

28-Sep Portsmouth, Guildhall

29-Sep Bournemouth, International Centre

30-Sep Plymouth, Plymouth Paviilions

01-Oct Brighton, Brighton Centre

03-Oct Oxford, New Theatre

04/05-Oct Manchester, Opera House

07-Oct London, The London Palladium

08-Oct London, The London Palladium

12-Oct Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

14-Oct Ipswich, Regent Theatre

15-Oct Stockton, Stockton Globe

16-Oct Harrogate, Harrogate Convention Centre

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour follows the sold out The Official Series 2 Tour which is taking place throughout February next year.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: "We are delighted to already be announcing RuPaul's Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour before we have even taken Series 2 on the road.

"Such was the demand for sales for the first tour when we announced it earlier this year that we have decided to get everything in place for the Series 3 tour now.

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK is an exciting show and we can't wait to witness what will undoubtedly be many incredible and outrageous nights of live entertainment in venues across the UK."