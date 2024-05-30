RUN, REBEL Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The highly acclaimed Pilot Theatre are set to re-tour last year’s production of Run, Rebel, Manjeet Mann’s electrifying adaptation of her award-winning young adult novel about a young girl defining her place in the world.

Directed by Tessa Walker (Northanger Abbey, Orange Tree Theatre and Ravenscourt, Hampstead Theatre) Run, Rebel will open at Theatre Peckham in London from 26 September-5 October ahead of a five UK week tour till 9 November.

Amber is trapped – by her family’s rules, by their expectations, by her own fears. But on the running track she is completely free. As her body speeds up, the world slows down. And the tangled, mixed-up lines in her head start to make sense.

It is time to start a revolution: for her mother, for her sister, for herself. Run, Amber. Run.

Following the critically acclaimed productions of Noughts and Crosses, Crongton Knights, The Bone Sparrow, and A Song for Ella Grey, Pilot Theatre brings another spellbinding adaptation of the best recent young adult fiction to UK stages.

Combining physical theatre and mesmerising visuals, and performed by a multi-talented cast, it this promises to be another landmark co-production made especially for audiences of eleven plus.

The original 2023 production of Run, Rebel was co-produced with Mercury Theatre Colchester, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Derby Theatre and York Theatre Royal.

Run Rebel’s multi-talented cast will feature Pushpinder Chani (Faith, Royal Shakespeare Company and Around the World in 80 Days, Kenny Wax Productions/New Vic Theatre); Jessica Kaur (Brassic, Sky One and An Adventure, Bolton Octagon Theatre); Simran Kular (Anita and Me and Pride and Joy, both at the Birmingham REP), and Kiran Raywilliams, with more cast to be announced shortly. The production is designed by Debbie Duru (Living Newspaper, Royal Court and costume designer on Romeo and Juliet at the Almeida Theatre), music composed by Niraj Chag (The Buddha of Suburbia, RSC/Wise Children, Frankie Goes to Bollywood, Rifco Theatre) with Sound Design by Yvonne Gilbert

Manjeet Mann is a multi-award-winning children's author. Her debut Young Adult novel Run, Rebel was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal 2021 and won the CILIP Carnegie Shadowers Choice Award, The UKLA Award, Diverse Book Award and Sheffield Children's Book Award. It was also a Guardian Best Book of 2020. Her second novel The Crossing won the 2021 Costa Children's Book Award, was shortlisted for the Waterstones Book Prize 2022, the Carnegie Medal 2022, the YA Book Prize 2022 and the CLPE CLIPPA Poetry Award 2022.

Manjeet Mann said:

“It is a writers dream to see their work given a second run, so I’m thrilled to see Run, Rebel back on tour with such a stellar cast. It was brilliantly received first time round so I am grateful we get to share this story with audiences once again.”

Tessa Walker is a theatre director and dramaturg. She was Associate Director at Hampstead Theatre from 2021 -2023 and previously at Birmingham Rep. Her theatre credits include Northanger Abbey (Orange Tree theatre) Biscuits for Breakfast & Ravenscourt (Hampstead Theatre), Symphony of Us (Coventry Cathedral, Coventry City of Culture), Big, Big, Sky (Hampstead Theatre) and The Glad Game (Nottingham Playhouse and tour).

Tessa Walker added, “I am delighted that Run, Rebel is coming back to life with Pilot Theatre. It’s a privilege to re-visit this powerful, poetic story of a young woman who finds freedom for herself and for her family through running.”

Run, Rebel will open at Theatre Peckham in London (26 September – 5 October) then tour to Leicester Curve Studio (10-12 October); Oxford Playhouse (16-19 October); Leeds Playhouse (22-26 October); The Lowry Quays Theatre (29 October-2 November) and Traverse Edinburgh (7-9 November)

