RIOT ACT Will Embark on UK Tour This Summer

Alexis Gregory's critically acclaimed Riot Act is heading on a UK tour following its successful outing on the West End at the Duchess Theatre, and online reimagining in February celebrating LGBT History Month 2022. This hard-hitting but outrageously funny production was created from Gregory's interviews with a Stonewall survivor, a radical drag artist, and an AIDS activist. Riot Act is touring the UK from April to August, followed by screenings of the digital companion piece in August.

Writer and performer Alexis Gregory interviewed three members of the LGBTQ+ rights movement to form this poignant and entertaining show: Michael-Anthony Nozzi, a survivor of the Stonewall riots; Lavinia Co-op, an alternative '70s drag artist; and Paul Burston, a '90s AIDS activist. Directed by Stonewall (1995) writer Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE, Riot Act brings to life the stories of these three key players in the history of the LGBTQ+ rights movement in a breath-taking and hilarious exploration of six decades of queer history.

Riot Act, produced by Alexis Gregory and Emmerson & Ward Productions, embarks on a hybrid tour, with in person performances as well as online screenings of the digital piece accompanied. Summer 2022 also sees the digital adaptation return to wider global streaming platforms. The digital version was commissioned by and created in partnership with Hackney Empire. The tour will include workshops for young LGBTQ+ people and local LGBTQ+ community groups.

A celebration of queer activism across the decades; pulling no punches, hilarious, moving and inspiring... It's a riot.

Alexis Gregory, Creator and Performer, comments, Playing these three roles is such an honour, performing in beautiful theatres all over the country, and meeting these amazing audiences. This is thanks to the show's three 'real life' subjects; Michael-Anthony Nozzi, Lavinia Co-op and Paul Burston, who so generously shared their stories with me, enabling me in turn to share them further. The Pride 2022 tour is my first full tour of the piece since before the pandemic, and I know there are some electric evenings in store for sure.

Director Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE says, This latest leg of the Riot Act journey is the most thrilling one so far. Live shows, digital sharings, and Alexis Gregory's vibrant, hilarious, moving performance just goes from strength to iconic strength. What a joy it is to be directing such an entertaining, informative and essential show. I'm officially excited!

Rob Ward, Creative Director of Emmerson & Ward Productions, comments, Riot Act continues to go from strength to strength. Embarking on our third full national tour, we are so proud to be able to share this wonderful piece of queer theatre with people up and down the country. Alexis is an inspirational and passionate artist who has created a piece full of warmth and wit that delights audiences wherever we go. I'm sure this tour will be no different.

The Riot Act Pride 2022 tour follows successful dates at the Duchess Theatre, Arcola Theatre, Turbine Theatre and Kings Head Theatre in London, two UK tours, a mini tour in summer 2021 and the digital reimagining in February 2022.

Tour Dates

Friday 29th April Hull Truck Theatre, 50 Ferensway, Hull, HU2 8LB

www.hulltruck.co.uk

Saturday 7th May Exeter Phoenix, Gandy Street, Exeter, EX4 3LS

www.exeterphoenix.org.uk

Thursday 12th May Birmingham Rep, Broad Street, Birmingham, B1 2EP

www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

Friday 13th - Saturday 14th May Mill Studio, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Millbrook, Guildford, GU1 3UX

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Saturday 21st May Octagon Theatre, Howell Croft South, Bolton, BL1 1SB

www.octagonbolton.co.uk

Thursday 9th June York Theatre Royal, St Leonard's Place, York, YO1 7HD

www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

Saturday 2nd July Reconnect Regal Theatre, 24-34 North Bridge Street, Bathgate, EH48 4PS

www.reconnectregaltheatre.com

Thursday 7th July Studio, Curve Theatre, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester, LE1 1SB

www.curveonline.co.uk

Monday 22nd - Sunday 28th August Sherman Theatre, Senghennydd Road, Cardiff, CF24 4YE (digital screening on website) (on sale June)

www.shermantheatre.co.uk

Monday 22nd - Sunday 28th August The Lowry, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ

(digital screening on website) (on sale 29th April)

www.thelowry.com

Further dates to be announced.