RENT Comes to The Shaw Theatre

New production company Last Minute Musicals are pleased to announce a one night only performance of Jonathan Larson's RENT as part of the Shaw Theatre's Pride celebrations.The performance will be in aid of Terrence Higgins Trust, the UK's leading HIV and Sexual Health charity.

The production will be Directed by Frank Kucharski with Musical Supervision by Ashton Moore, Musical Direction by Kieran Stallard, Choreography by Sam Carlyle, Assistant Direction by Lydia Rose Bertie and Produced by Kai Wright for Last Minute Musicals.

For one night only, see the life-affirming rock musical RENT at the Shaw Theatre in London, celebrating pride and in aid of Terrence Higgins Trust.

Loosely based on Puccini's opera La Bohème, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity has become a pop cultural phenomenon that continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world.

Brought to life in just one week of rehearsals, this breathtaking, multi-award winning musical by Jonathan Larson follows a year in the lives of seven young artists, struggling to survive in New York City during the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the early 1990's.

VIVA, LA VIE BOHÈME!

This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe).

RENT will be at the Shaw Theatre on Sunday 14 July. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday 13th May and can be booked by visiting www.shaw-theatre.com or calling 0207 666 9021.





