Queer Theatre Welcomes Trans Icon Adèle Anderson As Newest Patron 

Queer Theatre has announced Adèle Anderson as their newest patron. The Olivier award-nominated actress and singer joins an esteemed panel of benefactors, that includes Sir Stephen Fry, to support Queer Theatre's outstanding mission of enriching the LGBTQIA+ theatre community.

As a member of the internationally acclaimed cabaret group Fascinating Aida, Adèle Anderson has navigated a successful career in performing arts as a transgender woman. Throughout the years, she has been committed to advocating for human rights as a patron for Humanists UK and later specialising in non-religious weddings. With Queer Theatre, she will stand alongside Sir Stephen Fry, Annette Badland and Martin Sherman, lending her voice and support to the organisation's continued growth.

In her heartfelt statement, Adèle Anderson said, I am delighted to have been asked by Andrew Keates to become a patron of Queer Theatre. As a trans performer I know how tough it can be to make it in an industry that predominantly tells cisgender stories. However, queer people have their own tremendous stories to tell and the talent to tell them. Queer Theatre offers a safe place to explore these scenarios and allow the performers to test their capabilities and stretch their limits. I look forward to seeing what work will come from this exciting new company."

Anderson's appointment was announced at Queer Theatre's Spring Party which was held at the iconic venue The Two Brewers in Clapham, to celebrate and bring queer creatives together. A night filled with queer joy, extraordinary performances, and a charitable auction saw over £3000 raised to support the company's vital mission in fostering the careers of LGBTQIA+ performers. The incredible funds raised will go directly towards supporting Queer Theatre's productions, education programmes, community initiatives and continued commitment to platforming queer voices in UK theatre.

Amongst the 120 guests in attendance, was globally renowned human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell. Over the past 50 years, Tatchell has dedicated his life to protesting for human and LGBTQIA+ rights and has extended this dedication to Queer Theatre's mission through his notable contribution to the event's charitable auction. Tatchell donated his meaningful placard from the 2018 Moscow protest for LGBTQIA + rights in Chechnya, adding to the valuable money raised on the night. Other special guests in attendance to support Queer Theatre's important movement included Mark Jackson (The Orville), Niall Sheehy (Wicked), Peter Caulfield (Doctor Who), Chris Smith (Comedy Bloomers), Joe Leather (Wasteman), Matthew Hodson (Activist), and performances from Sooz Kempner, Daniel Downing, and Matthew Goodill.

On the evening, Andrew Keates, Artistic Director of Queer Theatre, gave an impassioned speech which earned a standing ovation. He said, Let's be brutally honest — queer people are dying. Not from old age, but from overdose. From suicide. From loneliness. We are dying because there aren't enough spaces. Not just bars or clubs or apps — spaces. Spaces where we can be messy and creative and flawed and brilliant. Spaces where you're accountable, not just to yourself, but to a community that sees you. That wants you here.

The antidote to depression, addiction and misery is not some convoluted idea of happiness – its expression and connection. That's what Queer Theatre is. That's what you're supporting tonight. There's no big team behind Queer Theatre. In reality, it often feels like it's me and a laptop. No flashy funding. Just a lot of patience. And passion. And purpose. And of course love.

