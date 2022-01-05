QUEEN EXTRAVAGANZA Postpones UK Tour

Queen Extravaganza has announced its postponement of the tour set to embark this year. The postponement is due to the increasing threat of COVID-19.

New dates have yet to be announced at this time.

Read the full statement below:

As a result of the current challenges presented by Covid-19, it is with sadness that we have had to make the decision to postpone the upcoming Queen Extravaganza tour.

Whilst we were more than ready to get the show back on the road, the logistics this production faces within the current environment prevent us from being able to tour with the confidence needed to deliver over 50 shows across the UK and Europe at this time.

The show must go on, and we are working with venues and partners now to reschedule the dates into the same period in 2023.

We ask audiences to bear with us whilst we get this work done so that we can offer an exchange into an alternative date. Of course if that is not suitable customers will be entitled to a refund.

Thank you for your support and understanding during these challenging times.

https://www.queenonline.com/quex