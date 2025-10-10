Poynton Party in the Park Returns For 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Poynton Party in the Park is set to return in 2026 promising its biggest production to date with three award-winning tribute acts delivering full shows. The popular local festival-in-a-day will be held on Saturday 6 June, 2026, marking its 21st year.

The one-day festival will be filled with live music from tributes to The Killers, Coldplay and Robbie Williams, creating an incredible day of live music in Poynton.

The Killaz UK ensure the best Killers live tribute experience.

They will deliver a full-length set, performing all the greatest hits of the American rock band formed in Vegas in 2001, including Mr Brightside, Somebody Told Me, All These Things that I've Done, Smile Like You Mean It, When You Were Young, Bones, Read My Mind, Human, Spaceman, The Man and many more.

They will be joined by the critically-acclaimed The Coldplay Tribute who deliver a full Coldplay experience complete with light-up handouts, pyrotechnics and special effects, and cover the whole of Coldplay's extensive back catalogue from Parachutes all the way through to Music of the Spheres. So, whether you're looking for that nostalgic feeling of hearing Yellow or you want to dance your socks off to My Universe, they've got you covered.

The third headliner is the outstanding Robbie Williams' tribute Tony Lewis. Tony won the Robbie Williams role in the BBC's The One and Only, and for six successive weeks performed to an audience of seven million people, reaching the final of the nation's best tribute art competition.

The resemblance is astounding, and the question ‘is it, or isn't it?' has been asked a thousand times. So much so that he has appeared throughout Europe for TV shows and promotional campaigns. The highlight was playing Williams for the promotion of Rudebox in a series of short films.

Tony first met the iconic singer in 2005 and again when he appeared on ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway with Ant and Dec, where he was hired to prank Williams. To use the words that Robbie Williams said after he saw Tony perform: “It's great, I'm flattered. It's bloody hard work being me!”

The incredible line-up continues with a selection of talented local performers supporting throughout the day including local band Monkey Harris, who return due to popular demand.

The event will feature its biggest production to date with pyrotechnics, confetti streamers, special effects and lots of fun for the whole family. It promises to be an incredible day for the community.

The one-day festival will also include family attractions such as a traditional funfair with rides for all ages, alongside an extended showcase of amazing local food and drink, and a VIP area offering premium seating and table service bar.

Poynton Party in the Park is staged by local festival organiser Max Eden, and the event supports Poynton Rotary to deliver a family-friendly ‘festival in a day' for everyone to enjoy.

Max Eden said: “I'm thrilled to stage Poynton Party in the Park again next year and to present the biggest production to date. We have an incredible show planned for our big picnic concert which will feature three superb headliners, local talent and amazing family attractions – it's the perfect line-up for a really good party.

“We continue to support Poynton Rotary and help raise funds to enable them to continue the incredible work they do locally in supporting charities and community groups in our area.”

First release tickets are now on sale for a limited time until 5 December, with a saving of 20% off standard ticket prices.