Portsmouth Theatres Reveals Creatives For 2025 Pantomime Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Portsmouth Theatres has announced a world-class creative team for its 2025 pantomime season at the Theatre Royal and Kings Theatre, featuring two major new appointments: multi-award-winning director Michael Strassen and Olivier Award-nominated choreographer Mark Smith.

Strassen will direct both productions — Snow White at the Theatre Royal and Aladdin at the Kings Theatre — bringing his acclaimed theatrical vision to the city’s most beloved festive tradition. Smith will choreograph Snow White, infusing the production with his distinctive, visually expressive movement style that has earned international acclaim through his company Deaf Men Dancing and across leading UK stages.

They join an established team of returning creatives who have helped shape Portsmouth’s recent pantomime success. Andrew Woodford returns as Musical Supervisor for both shows and as Musical Director for Aladdin, alongside Adam Blosse, who will serve as Musical Director for Snow White. Becky Herzenhorn returns as choreographer for Aladdin, while Jack Edwards and Julia Worsley reprise key roles both onstage and behind the scenes.

Edwards — who will again play the Dame in Aladdin — also serves as Artistic Director and Head of Production, continuing his long association with Portsmouth audiences. Worsley, who will star as the Wicked Queen in Snow White, will also take on the role of Assistant Director, deepening the creative continuity across both productions.

The combination of returning collaborators and new artistic leadership marks an exciting new chapter for Portsmouth’s holiday season. The addition of Strassen and Smith enhances an already strong team, promising productions that balance tradition with innovation.

While Aladdin at the Kings Theatre will be staged as a large-scale spectacular — complete with lavish sets, musical numbers, and big theatrical flourishes — Snow White at the more intimate Theatre Royal will offer a close-up, character-driven experience filled with charm and heart. Together, the two shows create a diverse festive lineup that showcases the full range of Portsmouth Theatres’ creative ambition.

Executive producers at Portsmouth Theatres said the expanded team reflects their commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement: “This season combines the energy of returning favorites with new creative voices. It’s about celebrating the best of British pantomime while pushing it forward.”

The 2025 pantomime season opens this December across both Portsmouth venues, promising audiences a magical celebration of music, laughter, and spectacle from some of the leading artists in UK regional theatre.