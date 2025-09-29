Polka Theatre Renames Main Auditorium as the Y C Chan Theatre Following Major Refurbishment

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Polka Theatre has announced that its Main Theatre auditorium will be renamed the Y C Chan Theatre, in recognition of a major donation from the Chan Yin Chuen Memorial Charitable Foundation. The naming will run for ten years and follows a significant programme of technical refurbishment that has transformed the theatre’s largest performance space.

The Foundation has been a key supporter of Polka since 2019, contributing to both capital and revenue projects. Their most recent gift comes at a crucial time as costs of creating productions and maintaining Polka’s Wimbledon venue continue to rise. The support will directly sustain Polka’s mission of creating inspiring first experiences of theatre for children, supporting schools and artists, and ensuring that all children have access to the arts.

The Chan Yin Chuen Memorial Charitable Foundation was established in memory of Mr. Y C Chan, a businessman and advocate for education who passed away in 1980 at the age of 47. His daughter, Sandra Dennis, speaking on behalf of the Foundation, said, “My father would be so proud to know that the Y C Chan Memorial Charitable Foundation is helping Polka Theatre fulfil its potential as one of the UK’s leading children’s theatres. For our own four children, who grew up in Wimbledon, Polka was a familiar and much-loved part of their childhood.”

Lynette Shanbury, Executive Director/Joint CEO of Polka Theatre, added, “This momentous support by the Chan Yin Chuen Memorial Charitable Foundation is transformative in our ability to sustain Polka’s core work, bringing extraordinary theatre to children and families. As a registered charity, Polka can only continue thanks to the ongoing support of hundreds of supporters and funders.”

Refurbishment Works

The renaming coincides with a major refurbishment of Polka’s 300-seat auditorium, supported by the Foundation and other donors. The works included installation of new lighting, sound, and safety systems, plus 20,000 metres of new cabling to make operations more reliable and eco-friendly. The upgrades ensure the theatre can meet the ambitious needs of artists and audiences for years to come.

About Polka Theatre

Polka is one of the UK’s few dedicated children’s venues, welcoming 125,000 visitors to its Wimbledon home each year, with a further 25,000 reached through touring and community projects. Following a major renovation and reopening in 2021, Polka continues to present a year-round programme of productions for ages 0–12, alongside Creative Learning initiatives with schools and communities. Last year, Polka worked with 184 schools and distributed more than 9,000 free tickets through its Curtain Up! scheme, with another 9,000 committed for this academic year.