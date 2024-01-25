Polka Theatre Launches New Scheme to Give Opportunity to Artists to Produce Theatre For Young Audiences

Polka Theatre's Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive Helen Matravers has announced the launch of Catapult, an Artist Development programme designed to offer opportunities and a support framework for artists and producers, who are currently underrepresented in the industry, and particularly the TYA sector, to create theatre for young audiences (0–12-year-olds).

Polka's Catapult programme will see 6 projects supported over the course of 12 months; with seed funding, free rehearsal space, mentoring, training days from industry professionals, access to Polka Produced shows, connections to Polka Primary School Partners, and industry showcase opportunities.

The TYA sector is currently significantly underrepresented with work from artists from the Global Majority, who identify as disabled, LGBTQ+, or who come from a lower socio-economic background. Catapult is specifically designed to address this gap.

The programme will be divided into two sections: First Steps, for artists and companies who have a brand new idea for a show (specifically for 0-6-year-olds), that hasn't been drafted, performed or rehearsed before. Four artists will be chosen for this part of the programme.

Next Steps will be open to artists and companies who may have a first draft, or a workshop under their belts, who are ready for help and support getting the show onto its feet and in front of programmers and producers. Two companies or artists will be chosen for this.

Further information and application forms can be found here: First Steps / Next Steps

Helen Matravers Artistic Director, Polka Theatre, said, “This programme of artist support feels more vital than ever. I am so excited to be able to extend Polka's commitment to supporting artists who want to take a risk with an original spark of an idea, and in particular to make sure that that investment is made in artists who currently are underrepresented in the Theatre for Young Audiences Sector. As an NPO and one of very few dedicated Children's Theatre spaces in the country, it is Polka's mission to make sure we are discovering the most exciting, innovative and playful ideas for young audiences – and investing in new stories, voices and concepts that haven't been heard before.

It is increasingly difficult to tour, to secure project funding, and to access training which affords some room to play when making new shows. This programme is open to artists from all disciplines – Directors, Performers, Designers, Producers, Movement Directors, Dancers…and at any stage of your career. I want Polka to feel like a genuine home for artists, where they can reach out for support and are served by an organisation who genuinely and meaningfully entertains the best audiences in the world.

There is also a real need to identify brand new stories for children – those not adapted from books, tv shows, films or Western fairy tales. We are looking for artists who can address these gaps, with the very best innovative new ideas for Children's Theatre.”

Polka Theatre is one of just a handful of dedicated children's venues in the UK. Re-opening in 2021 after a major renovation, Polka continues to present a year-round programme of shows produced by Polka and from visiting companies. Polka also offers a full programme of creative learning activities for ages 0–12, with over 21,000 children taking part in the last year. Polka enjoys flexible rehearsal and workshop spaces along with two performance spaces: the Main Theatre has a 300-seat capacity, and the Adventure Theatre can seat up to 90 depending on the show format.

Polka is a community hub and vital resource, open 6 days per week, 50 weeks per year at a challenging time to be a sustainable public venue with step-free access, free-to-access play spaces and a cosy and welcoming café and shop.