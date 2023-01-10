Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Poet Luke Wright Tours Final Trilogy Play THE REMAINS OF LOGAN DANKWORTH in 2023

The tour will include London dates at Pleasance Theatre on 8, 9 and 10 March.

Jan. 10, 2023  

The Remains of Logan Dankworth is the third and final instalment of Luke Wright's trilogy of political verse plays. As we continue to discover the lingering legacy of Brexit, the play, set in 2016 as the referendum campaigns build, centres on themes of privilege and trust between married couples, between voters and politicians and trust and truth in the media.

After an extensive 2020 tour suffered multiple Covid caused postponements (and who could have predicted that the tour of a show about Brexit could be delayed and drawn out!), Luke feared the opportunity to perform the play around the country was lost. But now, following a successful run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe the play is set to tour around the country in the first half of 2023 with London dates at Pleasance Theatre on 8, 9 and 10 March. Catching one of the shows before the tour was cancelled , reviewer Arifa Akbar of The Guardian said 'His performance rumbles with rage, passion and humour, peppered with brilliantly smart observations.'

Logan Dankworth is a newspaper columnist and Twitter warrior who grew up romanticising the political turmoil of the 1980s. Now, as the EU Referendum looms he is determined to be right there in the fray of the biggest political battle for years. Meanwhile, Logan's wife Megan wants to leave London to find a better place to raise their daughter. As tensions mount at home and across the nation, something is set to be lost forever. Can we ever learn to trust each other again?

In a four-star Scotsman review Joyce McMillan described the show as 'a superb hour of pointed and timely storytelling, extraordinary and eloquent' while The Daily Telegraph's Dominic Cavendich said 'Satirically (this show) gets the measure of our hysteria-wedded age... The language has a joyous alliterative swagger'

The first two plays in the trilogy, What I Learned from Johnny Bevan and Frankie Vah, won praise from critics and audiences alike for their 'mature, lyrical and politically relevant poetic writing' (Exeunt), laced with wit, compassion and laser precision in dissecting the emotions of people affected by

Luke said 'The Remains of Logan Dankworth' is certainly the most complex and one of the most mature things I've written. As with my previous plays there is a strong personal story occurring against the backdrop of political upheaval. The previous plays dealt with the effects on real people of Thatcherism and the legacy of New Labour. This features a man approaching middle age excited by the febrile nature of British politics while trying to hold things together at home.'

The Stage described it as 'a hurtling, headlong hour of storytelling stuffed full of savage satire and astute observations'.

At each show (except London) Luke will also perform an opening set of his poems, hailed as 'cool poems' by the legendary Patti Smith.

Luke Wright is a poet and theatre maker who has been writing and performing his work for 20 years, touring all over the world. He is acknowledged as one of Britain's top stand-up poets and one of the principal architects of the now thriving spoken word scene.

Flamboyant, political and riotously funny, Luke's published work includes three full collections, three pamphlets and the three verse plays. He is the winner of a Fringe First, a Stage Award for Acting Excellence and three Saboteur Awards.

The Remains of Logan Dankworth is directed by Alex Thorpe who also directed Frankie Vah and has three Royal Shakespeare Company productions under his belt. Music for the show was written and performed by musician and writer Polly Wright with dramaturgy by Sarah Dickenson and lighting design by Joe Price. It was co-commissioned by Norwich Arts Centre, National Centre for Writing, Colchester Arts Centre and Freedom Festival. See a short trailer here and full tour listings can be seen at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218091®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lukewright.co.uk%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




